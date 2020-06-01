Syrinthia Studer was named EVP in Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Films – Up News Info

Syrinthia Studer, the industry veteran who was most recently EVP Worldwide Acquisitions at Paramount, has been hired as EVP for Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films. In the new role, he will oversee all live-action features for the combined Kids & Family Studio, a role that will span development, production, acquisitions, and co-financing.

Awesomeness is behind recent photos of teens To all the boys that I've loved before and To all the boys: P.S. I still love you, The perfect date and Before falling. Studer will help develop new original movies targeting Gen Z, as well as for kids and family.

"Syrinthia's broad experience in film across platforms, along with its global understanding of today's content landscape, make it an invaluable asset to Awesomeness and Nickelodeon's expanding film business," said Shelley Zimmerman, EVP Live- Action Studio at Awesomeness and Nickelodeon, to whom Studer will report. "We are delighted that you are joining the team and leading the way in creating an exciting new list of content projects and partnerships that reflect the passions, curiosities, and diverse profile of our audience."

At Paramount as Worldwide Acquisitions EVP, Studer oversaw the studio's global content acquisition business on domestic, international VOD, home video, streaming, and digital VOD. Among her picks was the 2018 comedy. Book club starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen, who grossed $ 100 million globally, and who won local media rights for the Best Picture Oscar nominee in 2014 for Richard Linklater Childhood in a deal with IFC Films.

He held other senior strategic marketing and acquisitions positions at Paramount and previously worked at Loews Cineplex Entertainment.

"Both Awesomeness and Nickelodeon have brought such shocking movies to screens around the world that they reflect the different realities that young people live and play in," he said. "I am excited to continue building on the successes of the study and find compelling new stories that allow them to feel seen and heard. I am excited and excited to go to work."