Sybrina Fulton shares message after recent protests

Sybrina Fulton flocked to social media on Monday to share a message in the wake of recent protests that are raging the world in response to the death of George Floyd and the other black lives that were taken due to senseless acts of violence.

Sybrina Fulton led social networks to share some messages that are in tune with the current state of our country.

In the first message, she says, "I keep seeing posts about the looting of the 'protesters.' Don't twist it: protesters are protesting and looters are looting. #StayFoucsed."

She continued in another post, "Someone said it was supposed to be a protest, not a robbery … Well, it was supposed to be an arrest, not a murder!"

As many of you know, Sybrina has been a prominent figure within the Black Lives Matter movement for the past few years, as her 17-year-old son Trayvon Martin was shot dead in 201 2 by George Zimmerman.

Many people have been showing their support for Sybrina's message by seeing how her life has been greatly affected by racial injustice in the country. However, she has taken her pain and returned to the community through her "Circle of Mothers,quot; foundation, which helps empower mothers who have lost their children or family members to folly. armed violence.

Check out Sybrina's messages below:

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94