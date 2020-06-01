Swara Bhasker at Veere Di Wedding completing two years since its launch

Vere Di Wedding by Rhea Kapoor, released two years ago on this day. The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles and was directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Veere Di Wedding was well received by the audience and by critics alike and was a success. A story about four girlfriends with all the hassle, fun and laughter made this a must see that year.

Swara Bhasker was nostalgic and shared a poster of the movie on her Instagram account today and captioned it as: "Two years for the movie that was not a & # 39; girl movie & # 39 ;, the movie that broke the roofs of glass and the idea that women focus on the film that showed brides are the best sisters, the film that introduced me to a stellar group of female bosses and the film that gave them to my trolls a reason to exist: Ungli @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor only you ladies could have accomplished this! @ghoshshashanka, only you could have survived this! @kareenakapoorkhan @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania ONLY YA'LL! #RheaKapoor @nidsmehra #mehulsuri thanks for #SakshiSoni! "