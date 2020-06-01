Surviving R. Kelly's Hampton Dream Joined Black Wall Street – Up News Info

Dream Hampton, Executive Producer of Lifetime Record Documentary Surviving R. Kelly, joined the direct and executive production of a Cineflix Productions miniseries about the Tulsa massacre.

Titled work Black wall street, the series will examine Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum's controversial attempts to locate the mass graves of 300 African Americans who were killed by white crowds in 1921 during one of the worst episodes of racial violence in United States history.

The announcement of the show, marking the 100th anniversary of the massacre, comes in the context of racial unrest across the United States following the death of George Floyd. A station or transmitter is not yet linked to the Cineflix project.

"After 99 years of silence, Black wall street It needs to be told, and there is no one better than Dream Hampton to bring it to life. Powered by social justice, her responsive but forceful approach will honor the fallen and help heal a wound by illuminating a story that has been hidden under the carpet for far too long, "said Cineflix Productions President JC Mills." If recent Tragic stories of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have shown us something, is that there is still a lot of work to do. "

Hampton added: “The Tulsa blacks have refused to let the Greenwood District Massacre be erased from history. I am so inspired by his persistence in raising stories of what North Tulsa was like before the massacre. "

Emmy nominee Surviving R. Kelly It was Lifetime's best performing show in two years in all key demos when it premiered in January 2019. Hampton's other credits include the HBO feature. It's a hard truth, isn't it? and BET Find justice. She was named one of the most influential Time people in the world last year.