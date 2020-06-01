Sunny and hot Monday with the possibility of rain in the afternoon

It's starting to look a lot like summer.





According to the National Weather Service, warm weather and mostly sunny skies are forecast for Denver the Monday before possible afternoon storms.

The high temperature is expected to reach 91 degrees with a nightly low of 61. There is a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the metropolitan area after 3 p.m., dropping to 20% at night, according to the NWS.

Warm weather is expected to continue with temperatures reaching 80 and 90 degrees, with slight chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon until the end of the week. Tuesday's high will be 88 degrees with a low of 60 at night.