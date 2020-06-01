Summer 2020 Song Predictions: Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny

As the concept of summer transforms into fantasy, it's hard for many to think of barbecues, beach days, or even daydreaming. being on the beach sitting in a cubicle. Fun is something you must imagine and take you there; you are doing the best of what can be achieved. As usual, the Up News Info staff has the vaguest idea of ​​what songs may play in the summer of 2020, which will be different from every summer of all our lives. But here, we present some options for your consumption.

There is a possibility that an artist will rush to a hymn that captures the atmosphere of riots amid a pandemic, uprisings and a practical depression; Or perhaps they deliver a song that strives to escape from each other. In 2019, it was Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" that took us through. This year's contenders, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion (whose remix "Savage" with Beyoncé is currently the number 1 song in the country), are on the charts and in people's living rooms, and who knows where to go next in the coming months. Here are our first picks for the summer song.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

It's hard to imagine what a "Summer Song" will be this year. I tend to choose something that I think will be ubiquitous, even if I hate it. But it's hard to pinpoint ubiquity when you can't get around the world and experience how music catches up with you in the summer: float from speeding cars and moving speakers, explode at a barbecue in the park or at a rooftop party, Quietly in the back of the CVS that you entered just to get, like, a minute of air conditioning. I have to go with what feels "great" even if the markers of greatness have changed.

For that reason, I chose "Rain On Me", which was a "moment" as much as a single moment can be at this moment. It's Gaga with one of her best dance songs in years, with Ariana Grande. It is also bittersweet in its resistance; She doesn't yell for a party to start, but instead leads her to even be sad. It feels like a song that people will catch this summer. I certainly already am! –Hazel Cills

Doja Cat, "Say it"

In a past year mostly indoors, I can only assume that music discovery for the masses takes place exclusively in two places: Spotify and TikTok playlists. There has been a ton written in the theme of virality and registration offers (Honestly, it looks like Atlantic Records could probably hire someone on TikTok to run their A&R department.) And for that reason, the summer song is Doja Cat's "Say So" with or without the Nicki Minaj remix. It is a happy psychedelic album, a Clover has previously described like "a skate-rink song, a glowing, candilicious bop you can daydream about," and I tend to agree.

Summer songs historically elicit joy and a sense of escapism, and this song does just that. Also, TikTok separates artists from their art rather than easily imitated dance routines, so few are likely concerned that she was canceled for making racist comments in the past. It is simply the world we live in.Maria Sherman

SAINT JHN, "Roses" Imanbek Remix

Lately, every time I tie my child to the car, he starts yelling at me to play "ROSAS, ROSAS, ROSAS". Therefore, my small charge has assured me that Imanbek's remix of SAINt JHN's "Roses" will be my inescapable summer song, but I suspect it might be true beyond our hot car. What you talk to a young child tends to speak to the masses and, at almost 3 years old, my son is older than I am to many of the creators of social media. Those who released the song, a remix of a 2016 single, on the charts. Imanbek's "Roses" have now been used in millions of TikToks videos. It even has its own Snapchat filter, which applies hearts and freckles to your face while the music plays. Young people seem to like it, is what I say. I admit: I also like it. –Tracy Clark-Flory

Bad Bunny, "I Perreo Alone"

"Yo Perreo Sola" is a success but it also captures the unique experience that will be this particular summer. Instead of teasing strangers in the dark at your cousin's friend's basement party, everyone just has to upload this song and have a socially distant perreo, which is really the best guy to have. –Shannon Melero

DVSN Con. Snoh ​​Aalegra, "Among us"

This song came out sometime in March, and it also lacks the hallmarks that a traditional summer song has: not a car in my neighborhood has passed through my open windows at full volume, and besides, slow jams aren't really songs "summer" because Summer is for dancing in the backyards with a drink in hand, breathing on strangers. That is not this summer! And so "Between Us", which begins with a nasty little sample from "Nice and Slow", is the song of this strange moment in time. Although it's an emotional distance, the chorus's longing will translate nicely into the melancholy of a mid-July day trapped inside, slowly rolling the body in front of its refrigerator for the tenth time that day. –Megan Reynolds

Jason Isbell and Unit 400, "Dreamsicle"

GQ Recently described Jason Isbell's devoted fan base, spanning such a wide variety as "emotional maverick kids, heavily bitten Nashville guitarists, smart suburban moms" and boy, did they drag me to hell with that one? But Reunions, his latest album with his band The 400 Unit, is another great one. While "Do It Anyway" is truly a better song for our current moment, "Dreamsicle" better captures the vibe of our pandemic summer to come.

The words of the chorus: "Dreamsicle on a summer night in a folding garden chair / witch ring around the moon, better get home soon," evoke an idyllic southern scene at first glance, a slice of hazy perfection. But it is a deeply melancholic song, from the perspective of a teenager whose parents have separated, who yearns to turn 18 and escape. As someone who is going to spend much of the next few months sitting in a folding lawn chair, eating popsicles, desperately saddened by circumstances beyond my control, it is fitting that someone has so perfectly encapsulated the mood! –Kelly Faircloth

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, Remix "Wild"

Last year, I chose "Old Town Road" as the summer song, but noticed that it was more like a spring 2019 hit than a summer hit. Well, it turns out that Lil Nas X spent much of the summer of 2019 topping the charts, even though the song was already an old meme. This year, I'm making a similar call: Megan Thee Stallion's "Wild" remix, featuring Beyoncé, will always feel like a spring 2020 banger. After the original song made the rounds like a little TikTok dance sensation After the covid-19 closure, I expected "Savage" to get old very quickly. But Beyoncé gave the song the glare of ole a few weeks ago helped propel it to the number 1 spot in the Billboard Hot 100, and I keep hearing that people exploit it from their cars.

It's a covid-19 summer, and the remix "Savage" is the inappropriately optimistic song that will help define it. I can only imagine ourselves at the club or at a street party or listening to a Spotify playlist five years later and listening to this song pop up and get bloody horror flashbacks as Megan says, "Classy. Bougie Ratchet."

Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar"

"Watermelon Sugar" is the sweet factory sound of summer delivered to you on a Harry Styles shaped platter, with warm voices that evoke real sugar. I would be surprised if the song becomes a great success: it is more a soft melody made for beach days or riding with the hood down if you have the luxury. But if this doesn't scream summer and "touch me please!" I don't know what it does. –Clover Hope

Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Although it was released in March, that five minutes ago and 50 years ago, Dua Lipa's "Levitating" has secured its place in my summer rotation song. It is no coincidence that roller skating has become the pandemic activity of fashion moments after the release of "Levitation." The perfect bop for the solo summer album of my dreams. –Lisa Fischer

The Weeknd feat. Doja Cat, "In your eyes (Remix)"

The Weeknd & # 39; s After hours The album was released in March and continues to prove to be a gift that keeps on giving. If you had asked me a year ago, I would have imagined that it would have been as likely as a pandemic in society. But here we are. This updated "In Your Eyes", brilliantly spit with the voice of Doja Cat, flirts with the new wave influences with which the # 1 single from "Blinding Lights" magazine came true. This one has a more melancholic and tentative approach to the club than in another context may seem introverted, but today it sounds like an opening. –Rich Juzwiak

Justin Quiles, Daddy Yankee and El Alfa, "Pam"

In the third month of the greedy-related lockdown, with the textured cacophony of New York City, the sounds dissipate simultaneously with my comfort as I leave my apartment, the main indication I have of what is happening on the streets comes from sound of cars. driving out my window, hitting the loud music from the stereo, the quintessential Brooklyn summer. Most of the people I listen to are playing any number of Bad Bunny songs, but after that it is El Alfa, the beloved king of the Dominican Dembow who has had perennials for a decade and change but has recently entered a language more mainstream / English awareness, thanks in part to collaborations with Conejo and Cardi B. Their latest album, The Android, was released in May, and hopefully will be fueled by the hit of "Pam," his Billboard charts single with reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee and Justin Quiles, which hits like, I don't know, my butt when I'm dancing on the seat of the chair I'm not leaving anymore. One day, I swear to God, I will hear this shit in a club. –Pastor Julianne Escobedo