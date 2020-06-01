Stock markets rise despite US violence – live updates

World markets rise despite American protests.

Global markets rose on Monday despite nerves over violence in the United States as investors looked for new signs of a recovery from the coronavirus and the lack of major retaliation by the United States in its dispute with China over Hong's fate. Kong.

Shares in London and Paris rose more than 1 percent in early Monday trading, although markets in Germany and several other countries closed for the holidays. Asian markets rose sharply, spurred by a rise of more than 3 percent in Hong Kong and more than 2 percent in shares of mainland China.

Despite the unrest in the United States, futures markets indicated that Wall Street would open slightly higher.

The results of surveys of purchasing managers around the world encouraged investors, who showed uneven but steady progress in recovering from the coronavirus outbreak. They also viewed President Trump's response on Friday to China's efforts to take a stronger hand in Hong Kong affairs as less severe than it could have been. Trump said the United States would begin to reverse the special trade and financial status it grants to the former British colony, but left many of the details unsaid.