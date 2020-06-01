Stock markets rise despite US violence – live updates

World markets rise despite American protests.
Global markets rose on Monday despite nerves over violence in the United States as investors looked for new signs of a recovery from the coronavirus and the lack of major retaliation by the United States in its dispute with China over Hong's fate. Kong.
Shares in London and Paris rose more than 1 percent in early Monday trading, although markets in Germany and several other countries closed for the holidays. Asian markets rose sharply, spurred by a rise of more than 3 percent in Hong Kong and more than 2 percent in shares of mainland China.
Despite the unrest in the United States, futures markets indicated that Wall Street would open slightly higher.
The results of surveys of purchasing managers around the world encouraged investors, who showed uneven but steady progress in recovering from the coronavirus outbreak. They also viewed President Trump's response on Friday to China's efforts to take a stronger hand in Hong Kong affairs as less severe than it could have been. Trump said the United States would begin to reverse the special trade and financial status it grants to the former British colony, but left many of the details unsaid.
Markets did not entirely rule out problems in the United States. US Treasury bond prices. USA They were mixed, and the US dollar lost value compared to other major currencies.
For all the pain the virus has caused About 25,000 living in Bernal Heights, a small, dense neighborhood built around a grassy hill in southern San Francisco, has also brought them together as a community, a pattern that is developing in neighborhoods across the world. country.
The neighbors have formed a small newspaper for children. Street dance parties and socially estranged cocktail hours have taken over, block by block, as the sun goes down. Some people have created a new micro-social safety net, turning sidewalk food bank shelves and garages into medical supply distribution centers. Email lists and text strings for each block are booming.
And as shelter-in-place decreases, some of the changes in Bernal Heights are becoming permanent.
"The scale of life has changed," said Francesca Russello Ammon, associate professor of urban and regional planning at the University of Pennsylvania. "Your world has shrunk. The neighborhood and the block become really important. "
When Ryan Stagg, 27, started baking bread for his neighbors in a one-bedroom apartment on Wright Street, he offered it for free, hanging each bar in a basket, over the fence, and down the sidewalk.
But he and his fiancee, Daniella Banchero, were out of a job and their landlord was unwilling to cut the rent, so they started charging $ 9 for a big sourdough bread and expanded the menu, adding cinnamon rolls ($ 3 ), cookies ($ 2) and crumb cakes.
Recently, they started using a commercial kitchen in a restaurant that has been closed. And they asked to start a proper registered business: The Bernal Bakery.
There is widespread agreement that the United States economy will soon begin to recover from coronavirus blockades. The big debate is whether that bounce will resemble a V, W, L, or Nike Swoosh.
Increasingly, economists and analysts are writing another glyph: a question mark, Jeanna Smialek writes.
Forecasters often label their expectations for a post-recession bounce with letters: a "V,quot; suggests a quick recovery, a "W,quot; a double dip, etc., but that's hard to do this time. As the 50 states begin to open up and consumers leave their homes, the way forward is highly uncertain, making the forecast dangerous.
It is not just Wall Street forecasters who avoid the alphabet in favor of a "what if,quot; range. From the Federal Reserve to the White House, analysts have suggested that presenting reliable forecasts is probably more misleading than helpful. John C. Williams, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said during an appearance last week that it was important for policymakers to prepare for every eventuality, rather than focus on one type of recovery.
Looking to donate? Here are some ways to quickly get money to those in need.
What is the best way for people with more money than they need to quickly deliver to those in need, so they can use it for food, shelter and other needs?
Finding a satisfactory answer is not easy. Sites and services like GoFundMe can connect donors with real people, but may lack verification of recipients, their backstories, or their plans. Donors with large amounts to give may want to use tax deductions to increase what they can pay to donate, but they may not be able to obtain them through one-time cash transfers.
Evading the perfect solutions has inspired a variety of social entrepreneurs to seek various forms of direct donation. If you have sent money through Donors: To help a teacher pay for a project in the classroom, you get the basic idea: give a little money, know exactly where you are going, get an idea of who is getting it, and have someone between you and the recipient to provide at least some verification.
Two existing organizations and a new participant are offering some of the most satisfying ways to provide assistance with few restrictions. The Modest Needs Foundation and GiveDirectly, both nonprofits, are using years of experience to pay people's bills or give them money to pay for things themselves. And Project 1K is facilitating money transfers, although without tax deductions the other two can offer to donors.
Give He partnered directly with Propel, a company that helps SNAP beneficiaries (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, once known as food stamps) to manage their benefits. They receive a random message offering the money, a bit like a lottery that they don't have to enter.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations on the safest way for American employers to reopen their offices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Recommendations include: checking temperatures as employees arrive at work, spacing desks six feet away, and requiring masks. Suggestions range from technical advice on ventilation systems (more open windows are most desirable) to suggested suppression of common benefits like latte makers and snack containers.
