Stephanie Pratt trolled using the past store robbery arrest for her & # 39; Shoot the looters & # 39; Tweet

Heidi Montag's sister-in-law has accused looters of using the nationwide protests sparked by the tragic death of George Floyd as an "excuse to steal and burn all of our cities."

Stephanie Pratt It has sparked the ire of other Twitter users. On Sunday May 31, the former star of "The hills"He condemned the looting of stores in Santa Monica, California, after a peaceful protest over George Floyd's death turned violent. Instead of garnering support, his words sparked a resurgence of his troubled past.

The 34-year-old woman shared her thoughts on the looting in a series of tweets. Some of them read, "Anyone else crying watching their city burn?" and "Where's the National Guard- Santa Monica is burning!" However, it was his tweet "Shoot the looters, using this tragedy as an excuse to steal and burn all of our peoples," that caught the attention of many.

Stephanie Pratt reacted to the looting in Santa Monica.

Expressing her disgust at Stephanie's violent suggestion, YouTuber Angela Babicz mentioned her arrest in 2006 due to a store robbery incident. "Oh, because I thought the thief who stole over $ 1,300 in Neiman Marcus clothing said something …" Angela tweeted along with a police photo of the reality star.

Stephanie Pratt's previous arrest for shoplifting was mentioned again.

Stephanie and a friend were arrested for trying to steal designer clothes in Honolulu, Hawaii in 2006. The couple was charged with second-degree theft, as well as "promoting a dangerous drug" in the third degree and "promoting a harmful drug" in the third and fourth grade after drugs were found in her bag. She was sentenced to three years of probation.

Years later, the "Made in chelsea"Star addressed her arrest in her revealing autobiography," Done Actually. "Saying it happened at the height of her substance abuse, she recalled waking up" handcuffed to a hospital bed. "She added," When I returned to Los Angeles, Mom took me back home and I went up to my old room and I was so embarrassed. "

In addition to the resurgence of her arrest in 2006, Stephanie was also attacked by many for encouraging more violence amid civil unrest across the country. "Why would you tweet something so stupid? Have you learned nothing from your commander and boss's tweets? You are perceiving more violence," one wrote, while another said, "I am disgusted. You are promoting killing people for material objects. YOU . ARE. THE. PROBLEM. "

Stephanie Pratt attacked for encouraging violence amid civil unrest.

Sunday's protest itself was sparked by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The African-American man died after repeatedly telling officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt over his neck during an arrest, that he was unable to breathe. The brutality of the incident has since sparked violent clashes between police and Black Lives Matter protesters.