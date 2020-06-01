Statewide database shows several unconfirmed COVID-19 deaths at skilled nursing facilities in Berkeley – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) –

A statewide database shows deaths that occurred at Elmwood Care Center and Chaparral House.

The California Department of Public Health is compiling data on qualified nursing homes. A disclaimer on the website explains that the numbers include some patients who died after being transported home or to the hospital. Also included are patients who contracted COVID-19 and died from something else.

A range is used, rather than the actual number of deaths, and both Elmwood and Chaparral had ‘less than 11’ deaths. So far, the city has only officially confirmed one COVID-19 death in Berkeley and nearly 100 infections.

Berkeley has six facilities that provide long-term care for the elderly.