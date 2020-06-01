State Superintendent Thurmond calls for new plan on racism and bias in schools – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – California Chief of Education Tony Thurmond announced plans Monday to lead a new effort focused on racism in state schools during emotional comments about George Floyd, whose murder he said left him struggling. for answering their own children who asked, "Why did this happen?"

Thurmond is the only elected government official in California who is African American.

"Now is the time to address racism and the bias implicit in education," Thurmond said, blinking tears during a live broadcast on Monday. "We should not let this moment go unnoticed."

Thurmond said he has already reached out to state superintendents across the country and will start conversations with California superintendents of schools, educational leaders, parents and students, but he also goes beyond the educational sphere and works with elected officials, police chiefs and government agencies.

The conversations will focus on how schools can provide more training for staff and students on implicit biases, building empathy and tolerance. They will also examine legislation and inequalities in California schools, where black and brown students are more likely to be suspended, expelled from school and to the criminal justice system, he said.

Thurmond said he appreciated the protesters raising their voices, but urged them to demonstrate peacefully.

