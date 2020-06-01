St. Paul residents grab brushes to clean up and watch over their neighbors – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It is impossible to erase the memories of almost a week of chaos and destruction. But with a paint roller, John Ramsey will at least try.

"I am here to help the community," said Ramsey, splattered with paint.

Graffiti is everywhere where the protests have taken place, so it will paint on the bad words and keep the good ones.

"That's one of the things that no one else seemed to do was paint on the things that say 'burn this building' or that kind of negative thing," Ramsey said.

Just as companies from the University to Grand Avenue were about to return from months of closure of the coronavirus, they were caught in total chaos.

Owners like Evelyn Quinones, who runs the Phil Oriental Foods store at the University, still fear being attacked and set on fire.

So the theater technicians who formed the group "Reconstructed University,quot; a few days ago are helping her.

"Right now I hope no one is trying to destroy our business," Quinones said.

She does not need to look away for a reason of deep concern. The twisted steel and charred ruins of a NAPA Auto Parts store are a clear reminder. And along the way, the Midway target looks more like a fortress. Police officers are parked near the entrance, protected by concrete barriers.

When Quinones was asked if she feels better with her store now closed, she replied with a simple "yes!"

Volunteers are along University Avenue, cleaning debris and sweeping. John Michels entered from New Prague to shoot.

"I would like to do the Lord's work while I can because it's the right thing to do and I don't care about politics right now," Michels said.

And near St. Claire and Dunlap, alert neighbors reported two suspicious parked cars. Without license plates, evidence of police paint, and a broken passenger window, both vehicles were likely used to transport rioters.

Van Evans, who reported the vehicles to the St. Paul police, said: “As a community, everyone must be vigilant. We have to track this down and we all have to work together together. ”