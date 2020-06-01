Spotify To Add 8: 46 Minutes Of Silence To Playlists And Podcasts In Honor Of George Floyd

Spotify will add an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to select playlists and podcasts on the platform to honor George Floyd. The length of the moment of silence equals the amount of time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin restrained Floyd by the neck with his knee, resulting in Floyd's death and sparking universal protests and demonstrations in American cities and around the world.

Spotify's action is part of a broader movement in the music industry called Blackout Tuesday, designed to protest police violence and racism. Several record labels are participating after a call to action from Atlanta Records chief marketing officer Jamila Thomas and former Atlantic employee Brianna Agyemang, which started with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused. ViacomCBS also participates in a blackout that lasts 8 minutes and 46 seconds through its network and cable channels starting at 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

“June 2 is Black Out Tuesday, a day of collective disconnection from work aimed at helping people reflect and unite in support of the black community. On this day, and every day, Spotify will support our employees, friends, partners, artists and creators in the fight against racism, injustice and inequity, "writes the company in a blog post. “We are harnessing the power of our platform to support black creators, amplify their voices, and accelerate the meaningful conversation and change that we need for so long. As a result, you'll notice some changes to Spotify starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. "

In addition to the moment of silence, Spotify says it will pause all social media posts, replace podcast and playlist images and logos with a darkened image, and more prominently promote black artists and podcasters with specially-made playlists. selected and your existing Black History. Now hub. The company is also matching financial donations made by employees with organizations that fight racism and injustice.