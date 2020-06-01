Sports concern without college athlete compensation income – Up News Info

College coaches in sports with no income are concerned about the impact legislation that allows compensation for athletes could have on their programs.

More than a dozen national associations in various sports (hockey, soccer, tennis, golf, swimming and gymnastics, among them) have signed a memorandum describing "significant concerns,quot; about the effects of allowing athletes to benefit from the use of their names, images and similarities. (NULL). Concerns include reducing resources for low-profile programs, the risk of "crowdfunding-funded recruitment,quot; for promoters to "buy talent,quot; to gain a competitive advantage, greater agent influence, and whether schools can effectively monitor the compliance.

The memo, prepared by North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham and associate athletic director Paul Pogge, was sent last week to a legal committee examining whether a standardized athlete compensation law should be crafted for states adopt it. The memo focuses on sports with no income, many of which are included in Olympic competitions.

"Legislation like this, if it goes wrong, could be incredibly catastrophic for Olympic sports," said Mike Moyer, executive director of the National Association of Wrestling Coaches who supports the memo. "Our position is: let's accelerate the brakes and be really careful about what was agreed and what was not."

The committee, part of the Uniform Law Commission, holds a virtual meeting on Tuesday. This comes after the NCAA forged ahead with a plan for athletes to benefit through NIL agreements with third parties, although regulations, called "railings,quot; by the NCAA, are being developed.

"We are listening to everyone's views," said Dale G. Higer, an Idaho attorney and chair of the study committee. "We will make a decision. But from my point of view, it seems that the horse is out of the stable and you cannot go back in. Many people think that the sky is falling, and in many ways it is in terms of how things used to be. But we are trying to come up with something that addresses what is. "

Conference commissioners NCAA and Power Five also want Congress to create a federal NIL law before various state versions are proposed for schools to operate under the same rules. That's where the legal commission could help; It includes attorneys, judges, legislative staff, and law professors who research and draft standardized legislation for states to consider rather than enact very different laws.

California and Colorado have already passed laws that will go into effect in January 2023. The Florida legislature passed a bill pending the signing of Governor Ron DeSantis that will go into effect in July 2021. In addition, 34 more states have introduced at least one piece of NIL legislation, according to a report from the committee of Tulane's sports law program director Gabe Feldman.

Many associations supporting the UNC memorandum are part of the coalition that fought an unsuccessful proposal to temporarily reduce the minimum of 16 NCAA sports in Division I amid the coronavirus pandemic, which created financial challenges for schools and led some to cut sports. Some are partnerships for more than just college coaches.

Similarly, the loss of participation opportunities is a key issue in this case for those sports with no income. However, the change in account statements may come more gradually as corporate sponsors reassess broader financial support for schools compared to seeking deals with selected athletes in high-profile sports such as soccer and men's basketball.

"It doesn't take a Rhodes Scholar to say that those companies could come to terms with one of those recognizable faces for much less money than they can come to terms with the athletics department," said Kathy DeBoer, executive director of the Association. American Volleyball Coach Supporter of the memo.

“The athletics department can say: & # 39; It gives you the sponsorship of all these sports & # 39 ;. They say: We don't care, we don't want all sports, we just want the recognizable face. Now the money goes from the athletics department to these student athletes and therefore there are even fewer resources?

Higer's committee will present a final report to the legal commission by June 15. If the commission progresses, it would form a drafting committee to draft athlete compensation legislation. That committee would likely meet for the first time this fall in a process that will last a year or two, Higer said.

"If anyone can show that we have a model that is going to (address concerns) and improve opportunities for student-athletes in broad-based sports sponsorship, then I think everyone would be in favor of that," said Rob Kehoe, director of university programs. for United football coaches. "But let's look at that model."