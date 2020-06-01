Spike Lee uses & # 39; 3 Brothers & # 39; as a powerful statement about the death of George Floyd

WENN

Debuting the short film on Don Lemon's CNN special news report, the director of & # 39; BlacKkKlansman & # 39; points out that the country was founded on the death of black people.

Spike lee He has made his own powerful statement about the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police by releasing a short film that compares his treatment to a scene from his movie. "Do the right thing"

Floyd passed away last Monday (May 25) after being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with Derek Chauvin, an officer who was filmed kneeling on his neck in front of a third-degree murder charge and three other officers fired by the incident.

His death, and the subsequent response by US authorities, has sparked protests and riots across the United States, with Lee adding his own voice on Sunday (May 31) as he debuted a short film, "3 Brothers," in a special news report. from CNN, presented by Lemon gift.

The short begins with the words "History will stop repeating itself," before recording footage of the arrests of Floyd and Eric Garner, whose death after being strangled by a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer in 2014 also sparked protests.It also includes scenes from the 1989 Spike film "Do the Right Thing", in which Radio Raheem, the character played by Bill nunn, dies during a fight after being drowned by the police.

Speaking to Don, the "BlacKkKlansman"The director, who wore a shirt dated 1619, is generally believed to be the year the first contract workers arrived in the state of Virginia, said the United States was founded on the deaths of black people and protesters, including those who have resorted to riots are simply demanding justice.

"How can people not understand why people act the way they are?" he warned. "This is not new, we saw with the riots in the 60s, the murder of Dr. (Martin Luther) King, every time something jumps and we do not receive our justice, people are reacting the way they do to be heard. " … We are seeing this over and over again … This is the question: the death of black bodies, that is what this country is based on. "

Spike has also posted the short film on Twitter.