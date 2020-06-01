Spike Lee Releases Powerful Short Film "3 Brothers – Radio Raheem, Eric Garner, and George Floyd" – Up News Info

Filmmaker Spike Lee released a new short film on Sunday, 3 brothers: Radio Raheem, Eric Garner and George Floyd, A compilation of the scene from his 1989 film Do the right thing featuring the death of Radio Raheem and a video of the deaths of Eric Garner in 2014 and George Floyd earlier this week. The fictional character on Radio Raheem, as well as Garner and Floyd, are three black men who died in similar circumstances, being held by a white police officer on the street.

The film, which begins with the question, Will history stop repeating itself?, Premiered during Lee's appearance on the CNN special. I can't breathe: black men who live and die in America, anchored by Don Lemon. You can see it below:

In his interview with Lemon, Lee addressed the growing protests after Floyd's death. "This is history over and over and over again … The attack on black bodies has been here from the get-go," said Lee, wearing a shirt stamped with 1619, the year often seen as the beginning of slavery in United States. "I am not tolerating all of these other things, but I understand why people are doing what they are doing."

Here is the interview: