SpaceX captures the flag, beating Boeing in a cosmic contest

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – The first astronauts launched by SpaceX declared victory on Monday in the cosmic game of capturing the NASA flag.

They quickly claimed the award left on the International Space Station almost a decade ago by the last team to launch from the US. USA

"Congratulations, SpaceX, you have the flag," said NASA astronaut Doug Hurley a day after arriving at the space station.

Hurley displayed the small American flag during a press conference and again in liaison with SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

"You can bet we'll take it with us when we leave for Earth," said Hurley, floating alongside his Dragon teammate Bob Behnken.

The flag flew on the first space shuttle flight in 1981 and the last in 2011. Hurley was in the last crew of the shuttle.

The flag was an additional incentive for Elon Musk and Boeing's SpaceX company, competing to be the first private company to launch a crew to the space station. Saturday's takeoff by NASA astronauts was the first in the United States in nine years. Boeing's first astronaut flight is not expected until next year. The crew will include Chris Ferguson, commander of the last shuttle flight now working for Boeing.

"Proud to give up the title of 'The Last Commander of a Launched American Spaceship' to @Astro_Doug who, with @AstroBehnken, has returned the United States to space from KSC after 3,252 days. Well done," Ferguson tweeted after the takeoff from SpaceX.

An estimated 100,000 people [vendors, vendors, engineers, etc.] were responsible for Saturday's flawless launch of test pilots Hurley and Behnken aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center. The Dragon capsule, also built and owned by SpaceX, docked at the space station on Sunday.

"It is impressive for all of us," SpaceX manager Benji Reed told the Hawthorne astronauts.

Reed asked them about the hawk ride. Hurley said he could sense when the rocket went transonic and broke the sound barrier. The last push into orbit, in the second stage, was full of vibrations and felt like "driving fast, very fast on a gravel road," he said. Astronauts instantly went from pulling more than three G's, more than three times the force of Earth's gravity, to zero gravity as soon as they reached orbit.

"It sounds like the best trip in a Batmobile with the jet engine running," said Reed.

Behnken said one of the first things he did upon arriving at the lab in orbit was to call his 6-year-old son Theo to hear what it was like to see his father fly into space "and share it with him a bit. He was still cool in your mind ".

Hurley and Behnken spent Monday making sure that their docked Dragon is ready to make an emergency escape, if necessary. The capsule will serve as your lifeboat during your visit to the space station. They were joined by three residents of the station: one American and two Russians.

NASA will decide in the next few weeks how long to keep them there. Your mission could last from one to four months. The timing will depend on Dragon's payments in orbit and launch preparations for the company's next astronaut flight, currently headed in late August.

With so much uncertainty and so many variables, Behnken said it was a little difficult to explain to her son when he returned.

"From his perspective, he is excited that we are going to have a dog when he gets home," Behnken said with a smile.

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science is supported by the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

. Hurley was on the last shuttle flight.