Sony Tony Vinciquerra on the murder of George Floyd and the upcoming protests – Up News Info

Sony Pictures Entertainment President and CEO Tony Vinciquerra has become the latest Hollywood executive to address the shocking murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, and the riot that has destroyed businesses in major cities in the country, including Los Angeles. Vinciquerra issued this memorandum internally last night, signed by him and SPC People's Director Stacy Green and head of Diversity and Inclusion Paul Martin.

Dear colleagues,

We wanted to take a moment to address the tragic and unfair death of George Floyd and the pain and anguish he continues to cause around the world.

The images we have all seen in the past few days are horrible. They illustrate how deeply anger and resentment at racial injustice are felt in our communities, and the need for us as a nation to address this issue.

SPE's guiding principles and values ​​include diversity and inclusion and maintaining the highest possible standards in everything we do. These have been and continue to be the top priorities for us as a company, and have never been more important than they are at the moment.

We stand in solidarity with the black community and peaceful protesters in this movement. It is regrettable that the core message of the racial justice and equality movement is clouded by a non-peaceful criminal element infiltrating these protests. As a result, there has been violence and looting in the communities where many of us live and work, and curfews have been established. This is incredibly puzzling. Our country is better than this.

The company recognizes how difficult this is for everyone, especially for our black employee population. Please note that we support you during this difficult time.

Make sure you are aware of what is happening in your communities and that you are following local guidance and curfews to keep yourself and your families safe.

Tony, Stacy and Paul