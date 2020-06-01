Social media reacts to Virgil Abloh by showing his $ 50 donation to help rescue protesters

We are definitely going through a time when people around the world are not playing at all in light of the recent protests. On Sunday, fashion designer Virgil Abloh showed his donation to rescue protesters in Miami, and social media was not happy to see the amount donated.

Before sharing the donation amount, he provided his followers with a link to a list of bail funds and legal help from each city.

He then proceeded to share a screenshot of a $ 50 donation and said, "The Miami community, I am inspired. For the street children who need bail funds for the George Floyd protests." Then he said he was "matching local energy," while labeling some other accounts.

For those who don't know, Virgil is the founder of the high-end clothing line "Off-White,quot;, and he also served as artistic director of Louis VuittonMen's clothing line. Many people online have been comparing the prices of their products with the amount they have donated.

One person said, "Virgil Abloh, Artistic Director of one of the world's largest fashion houses, has just released a screenshot of his $ 50 donation to 'Children on the Streets in Need of Bail Funds.' Fifty .F * cking. Dollars.

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of one of the world's largest fashion houses, has just released a screenshot of his $ 50 donation to "street kids in need of bail funds." Fifty. Damned. Dollars pic.twitter.com/Ex57tPaYpT – Khromatica Kardashian (@yosoymichael) June 1, 2020

At the moment, Virgil has not responded to the backlash, but look at what people are saying below.

Virgil Abloh selling socks that are worth the same as mortgages and he said that here is $ 50 my brother is fighting against power. – Ahmed / A,amp;R official for OVO Records (@big_business_) June 1, 2020

Have you seen Virgil Abloh's Wikipedia page? pic.twitter.com/5FtrxHY488 – Mako ✨ (@MakoNjeri) June 1, 2020

I know Virgil Abloh is lying to me! Lmao pic.twitter.com/H9JHTNF8MY – "Aye aye aye,quot; – Larry June (@yoyotrav) June 1, 2020

Virgil Abloh can put quotation marks on some garments, but cannot put commas on a donation. – 🧛🏿‍♂️LUTHER VANDALS🎤 (@PapiGrego) June 1, 2020

