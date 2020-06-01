Social media reacts to Virgil Abloh by showing his $ 50 donation to help rescue protesters

Bradley Lamb
We are definitely going through a time when people around the world are not playing at all in light of the recent protests. On Sunday, fashion designer Virgil Abloh showed his donation to rescue protesters in Miami, and social media was not happy to see the amount donated.

Before sharing the donation amount, he provided his followers with a link to a list of bail funds and legal help from each city.

He then proceeded to share a screenshot of a $ 50 donation and said, "The Miami community, I am inspired. For the street children who need bail funds for the George Floyd protests." Then he said he was "matching local energy," while labeling some other accounts.

For those who don't know, Virgil is the founder of the high-end clothing line "Off-White,quot;, and he also served as artistic director of Louis VuittonMen's clothing line. Many people online have been comparing the prices of their products with the amount they have donated.

One person said, "Virgil Abloh, Artistic Director of one of the world's largest fashion houses, has just released a screenshot of his $ 50 donation to 'Children on the Streets in Need of Bail Funds.' Fifty .F * cking. Dollars.

At the moment, Virgil has not responded to the backlash, but look at what people are saying below.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

