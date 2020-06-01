SoCal cities and counties issue curfews as riots continue – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News SoCal cities and counties issue curfews as riots continue – Up News...

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After days of unrest in Southern California, cities and counties again issued curfews on Monday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
County-wide curfew from 6 p.m. – 6 am.
Two consecutive emergency alerts with conflicting information were sent shortly before 4 p.m. Starting at 4:12 p.m., the Los Angeles County website shows that the curfew will be in effect starting at 6 p.m.

  • Beverly Hills
    City-wide curfew: 1 p.m. – 05:30 am.
  • Burbank
    City-wide curfew: 5 p.m. – 6 am.
  • Culver City
    City-wide curfew: 4 p.m. – 05:30 am.
  • Glendale
    City-wide curfew: 5 p.m. – 6 am.
  • Long Beach
    Commercial district curfew: 1 p.m. – 5 am.
    City-wide curfew: 4 p.m. – 5 am.
  • Santa Monica
    City-wide curfew: 1:30 p.m. – 05:30 am.
  • West hollywood
    City-wide curfew: 4 p.m. – Sunrise

ORANGE COUNTY

  • Anaheim
    City-wide curfew: 6 p.m. – 05:30 am.
  • Costa Mesa
    City-wide curfew: 7 p.m. – 05:30 am.
  • Huntington Beach
    City-wide curfew: 8 p.m. – 05:30 am.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY
County-wide curfew: 6 p.m. – 6 am.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

  • Saint Bernardine
    City-wide curfew: 6 p.m. at dawn
  • Fontana
    City-wide curfew: 6 p.m. at dawn

