SoCal cities and counties issue curfews as riots continue – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After days of unrest in Southern California, cities and counties again issued curfews on Monday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
County-wide curfew from 6 p.m. – 6 am.
Two consecutive emergency alerts with conflicting information were sent shortly before 4 p.m. Starting at 4:12 p.m., the Los Angeles County website shows that the curfew will be in effect starting at 6 p.m.
- Beverly Hills
City-wide curfew: 1 p.m. – 05:30 am.
- Burbank
City-wide curfew: 5 p.m. – 6 am.
- Culver City
City-wide curfew: 4 p.m. – 05:30 am.
- Glendale
City-wide curfew: 5 p.m. – 6 am.
- Long Beach
Commercial district curfew: 1 p.m. – 5 am.
City-wide curfew: 4 p.m. – 5 am.
- Santa Monica
City-wide curfew: 1:30 p.m. – 05:30 am.
- West hollywood
City-wide curfew: 4 p.m. – Sunrise
ORANGE COUNTY
- Anaheim
City-wide curfew: 6 p.m. – 05:30 am.
- Costa Mesa
City-wide curfew: 7 p.m. – 05:30 am.
- Huntington Beach
City-wide curfew: 8 p.m. – 05:30 am.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY
County-wide curfew: 6 p.m. – 6 am.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
- Saint Bernardine
City-wide curfew: 6 p.m. at dawn
- Fontana
City-wide curfew: 6 p.m. at dawn
