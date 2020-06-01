Sling TV boss Warren Schlichting leaves amid subscriber losses – Up News Info

A transforming Dish Network expanded its senior management to oversee an aggressive move toward wireless, hiring and promoting a handful of executives, and announcing a high-profile exit.

Warren Schlichting is leaving as chairman of the Sling TV group as the service continued to lose subscribers in the last quarter. He was replaced by Michael Schwimmer, former Executive Vice President of Strategy and International Business Development, responsible for Dish TV and Sling TV's multicultural and AVOD offerings. Schwimmer will also lead Dish Media sales.

The other quotes reflect Dish's move to enter the wireless market as a facility-based wireless service provider with a nationwide consumer offering and the development of an independent 5G broadband network. Industry veteran Dave Mayo has joined as EVP, Network Development after several decades at T-Mobile USA. Dish was right in the middle of the recent $ 26 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, picking up Sprint Boost's prepaid mobile brand and its 800MHz wireless spectrum in the process.

Related story The ad-free broadcast is a big winner of COVID-19, Dish President Charlie Ergen says, while watching television online is "painful."

Regulators were concerned about the merger that was reducing the number of wireless providers, so Dish's agreement to buy some assets and create its own service helped close the deal. The business of satellite television has shrunk dramatically and Dish founder and president Charlie Ergen has promised for years to transform it into a wireless powerhouse. It's ambitious: It seeks to build a 5G network to rival A&T, Verizon, and the new T-Mobile.

Other promotions include the transfer of Jeff Blum to EVP, External and Legislative Affairs, oversight of public policy, regulatory and government affairs in Washington, DC. He has been with Dish since 2005 and worked in spectrum acquisitions, regulatory affairs, and, on Dish's behalf, with the Department of Justice. in the merger.

John Swieringa has been named group president, Retail Wireless, and will also retain his title as COO of Dish. He was previously Executive Vice President of Operations, overseeing DISH's home services and customer service, billing, information technology, and manufacturing and distribution functions.