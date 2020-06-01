Six People Arrested During Denver Protests Are From Outside Colorado

Matilda Coleman
As of Monday morning, 284 people had been arrested in Denver in connection with the recent nightly protests, but very few have been included from outside Colorado.

Of the total suspects arrested, 68 are from Denver and 76 from other parts of Colorado, according to information released Monday by police. Of the total of 284 arrests, the police listed 126 with an unknown point of origin.

Some local officials said several outside instigators had come to Colorado with the intention of sewing up trouble and unrest in the protests here, but police only identified six people from outside Colorado among those arrested.

On Thursday, after a peaceful start to local protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis by a white police officer, they were shot near the state capitol in Denver. Police did not identify a suspect or motive, but the shooting caused tension. The nightly protests turned violent and destructive when the police fired tear gas and pepper spray to break the crowds. Windows were smashed, shops looted, vehicles smashed and fires started. An overnight curfew was ordered throughout the city at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the curfew delayed at 9 p.m. Monday and extended until Friday.

