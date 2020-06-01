Sim lock: how to improve the security of your SIM by setting up SIM PIN lock

Smartphone users generally protect the data stored on their devices by setting a biometric lock, PIN, or access code. But what about the data stored in the SIM memory? What if someone takes out the SIM card and starts using it on another phone? Remember, it contains much more information besides phone numbers. This includes billing information and transaction OTPs also come through the SIM card.

Simply put, a smartphone lock screen does not lock the SIM card inside it, even setting the app lock or encrypting the entire smartphone or using the boot time password on your smartphone does not protect the SIM card or your data.

Well then how to protect the SIM card and the data stored on it. The answer is the SIM PIN, which is also the only way to add an additional layer of protection to the SIM. Once the SIM PIN lock is enabled, every time you restart the smartphone or change the SIM to another smartphone, it will ask you to enter your SIM PIN and without authentication, the SIM card will not be accessible at all.

Please note that in case you forget your SIM PIN and need to call customer support. As it will request the PUK code (PIN unlock key) to unlock the SIM.

one) Go to Settings and tap Security



2) Now, tap Other security settings or More security settings



3) Tap Set up SIM card lock



4) Enter the default PIN of your SIM card

The default SIM PIN differs from one operator to another. For example, Airtel users can enter 1234 and the default SIM PIN for Vodafone users is 0000.



5) To change the default SIM PIN, touch Change SIM card PIN.

