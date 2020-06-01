Shudder Acquires Broadcast Rights for "Color Out of Space" and "The Shed" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Shudder's genre-streaming service has acquired exclusive streaming rights in North America for sci-fi horror directed by Richard Stanley. Color out of space as well as Frank Sabatella's vampire photo The shed. Both photos, which are from RJLE Films, will debut on Shudder in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland later this year.



"We are delighted to bring to Shudder members Stanley's masterful adaptation of one of HP's Lovecraft's Most Influential Stories, as well as another unforgettable performance by Nicolas Cage, and Sabatella's inventive new take on the vampire genre," Shudder general manager Craig Engler said. "The first half of 2020 has been the most successful in Shudder's history, and these two great films will be part of an already strong second half of the year, along with titles like Scare Package, The Beach House, La Llorona, Scare Me and our next original documentary on the history of Queer horror. "

In Color out of space, Nathan Gardner (Cage) and his family's lives are turned upside down when a meteorite lands in his front yard. He and his family find themselves battling a mutant alien organism that infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a living nightmare. The film was produced by Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen, Elijah Wood and Josh C. Waller of SpectreVision. The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival and also stars Joely Richardson and Madeleine Arthur.

The shed, which marks the second year role of writer / director Frank Sabatella Stars Jay Jay Warren, Cody Kostro, Sofia Happonen, Frank Whaley, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, and Timothy Bottoms. The movie continues Stan (Warren) and his best friend Dommer (Kostro) who have dealt with bullies all their lives. All of that changes when Stan discovers he has a murderous vampire living in his shed. Seeing the bloodshed and destruction the monster is capable of, Stan knows he has to find a way to destroy it, but Dommer has another plan.

The deals were negotiated by Emily Gotto for Shudder and Debra Fisher and Mark Ward for RLJE Films.