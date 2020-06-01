Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan and Simbu will star in the remake of this classic hit



We can't get enough of some classics that the Indian film industry has produced over the years. Many of these hindi and southern films have been redone to convey the legacy and if the remake is done correctly then the film is sure to become a very nostalgic artist. The last to join the remake group is the hit 1978 film Aval Appadithaan. The movie starred Sripriya, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth.

According to a prominent newspaper, director Badri Venkatesh is excited to redo this classic with Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Simbu, three of the biggest stars in the south. Speaking more about the project, the director said, "It all started when I took up a challenge on social media and told my niece, who is American, that the Aval Appadithaan soundtrack resonates with me even today, and tagged Shruti Haasan." . However, the director also noted a small bump on this dream project. He said he has no idea who owns the film's copyright. "C Rudhraiya (screenwriter) doesn't exist anymore and I don't think his daughter, who's in the United States, knows that, too. I'm not going to recreate the film frame by frame, but I want to start this project without any hindrance."

Hopefully this project develops and we can witness this saga again on the big screen. Aval Appadithaan is one of those rare movies that has Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth together. Speaking of remakes, Bollywood is also gearing up for remakes of Satte Pe Satta and The Burning Train, and surprisingly, both films are said to be offered to Hrithik Roshan.