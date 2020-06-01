Shilpa Shetty has a special way of wishing R Madhavan on his birthday

R Madhavan, the actor who is loved not only in Bollywood but also in the southern film industry, celebrates his birthday today on June 1. One of her friends, actress Shilpa Shetty, wished her a beautiful message and a stunning video on her big day. .



Shilpa turned to social media and posted a compilation of some old memories of the good times she spent with the birthday boy. In the video, Madhavan can be seen enjoying rowing a boat during one of his vacations, while other photos are of Shilpa and Madhavan partying with their friends and wives. Along with the post, Shilpa wrote: "For one of the kindest, sweetest, most pleasant and amazing people I know … The happiest birthday, my dear Maddy, thanks for always being so honest, teaching me the latest in technology, hydroponics , life, parenting and much more We may not say it often, but @ rajkundra9 and I really value your honesty, unconditional friendship and love you to pieces. Have a great birthday, @actormaddy … ï¸ÂÂWe wish you and your first management company, #Rocketry, a great success. "



Check out Shilpa's post here:

Shamita Shetty, Shilpa's younger sister also took to social media and shared an adorable birthday message for Madhavan. She wrote: "Happy birthday, our dear Maddy. You are one of the most beautiful and genuine people I know. I wish you a beautiful day full of joy and laughter with your family many hugs # birthday # wishes #friends #happy parties #instafamilia #instagood #instapic ï¸ÂÂ"



Check out Shamita's post here:



Very soon, the birthday boy will be rehearsing the role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.