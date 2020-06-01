SF Police Chief Regrets Weekend Destruction; Explosives seized, 120 arrested – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott offered an update Monday on citywide protests and looting over the weekend, along with a new arrest count.

Scott said that while the protests over the weekend were generally peaceful, there were groups dedicated to confrontation and destruction that used the coverage of the protests to engage in vandalism and other crimes. Those arrested included several people who threw explosives and had others in a backpack on Sunday night.

Two police officers were assaulted Sunday, one with a skateboard and the other with a device similar to an electric pistol, Scott said. Two suspects were arrested in those attacks.

On Saturday, 33 people were arrested for looting and the district attorney's office was preparing to press charges against 19 of them, Scott said. Another 87 people were arrested for curfew violations on Sunday night, 34 of them in front of the City Hall.

Scott said there were times on Saturday when his officers were overwhelmed by the amount of looting and violence displayed across the city, and he lamented the destruction of private property during the current public health emergency.

“The past few days have been very difficult. On Saturday night, as we were reported to have looted, we had massive vandalism damage in our city. Downtown, Union Square, Westfield Mall, there were stores throughout the city that were looted, and it was a very difficult time. We did not have enough resources. The officers were overwhelmed, "said Scott. “I went out on Saturday night and spoke to the officers and it was quite sobering. Because we were overwhelmed. However, we did everything we could and were able to do some things very successfully … no structures were burned … but many people lost a lot. The companies were destroyed, the companies were looted, properties were lost, these are real economic challenges that now people who have spent their lives building their livelihood have to restart and receive another blow in addition to what they had to face with COVID " .

Scott said Mayor London Breed requested additional help from the state of California and Governor Gavin Newsom's office and that the state responded with 208 additional law enforcement officers on Sunday.

"They were very helpful," said Scott. “I told you Saturday night that it was just a feeling of being overwhelmed. Last night, the officers had a sparkle in their eyes because they gave them the resources and support of the mayor's curfew order to do whatever it takes to keep our city safe. "

Scott said that 8 p.m. Until 5 a.m., the curfew would remain in effect for the time being, with no one, except those performing essential services, being allowed on the street.

San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said her department answered 50 fire-related calls on Sunday and extinguished 20 fires.

"We accept peaceful protests. We hug in the city of San Francisco to express ourselves. We will not accept violence against anyone, against other protesters, against police officers, against property, we will not accept that, "Scott said. "They have given us the tools to do our job and the curfew is another tool. And I understand, believe me how restrictive this is, this is almost unprecedented in this city. But this is something we have to do to maintain order in the city in these current times. "

On Sunday night, when San Francisco police began imposing the city's curfew at dusk, a loud explosion resounded in Market Street, prompting the arrest of a group of protesters, authorities said.

It took place on Market and 2nd Streets, as the police followed the group. Police Commander. Teresa Ewins said a group of people were arrested walking down Market and 2nd Streets after 8 p.m.; At least five of them were throwing what she described as Molotov cocktails.

Other explosive devices were also found in the possession of some of the protesters and at least one pistol was confiscated, police said.

"There was a huge explosion and the fire came out of a bathtub because of something that was dumped there," said Ewins. "It's quite shocking that people do that … until the end (on the street) there were around four more explosions."

Ewins said the incident was still under investigation, but that they made a surprising discovery when they looked inside one of the protester's backpacks.

"We are still investigating it," he said. "We are not really sure, but we have a backpack with items, possibly fireworks, and also M80 or Molotov cocktails."

Arson was a problem in the city throughout the violent weekend. On Sunday, Mayor Breed told reporters that the San Francisco fire department was "inundated,quot; with calls to 911 during a fire Saturday night.

"They (the fire department) were inundated with calls about fires that were deliberately started," he said. "With Molotov cocktails that were thrown and set fires on fire. They were flooded. "

Fortunately, none of the dozens of calls SFFD answered turned into a major fire.

"The San Francisco Fire Department responded to dozens of downtown incidents between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, often from small fires that were quickly contained," Nicholson said Sunday.

Just after 8 p.m. At City Hall, police officers told a crowd of several hundred protesters that they were violating the curfew. They told the crowd that they were in an illegal assembly and that they were subject to arrest.

A few bottles of water blew up the police, but otherwise there were no major clashes. At 8:30, that crowd dispersed, but not before the police began making arrests.

Police say most of the protesters will likely escape from prison. They are likely to be cited for violating the curfew and then released.