Several thousand in Boston protest the death of George Floyd

BOSTON (AP) – Thousands of mostly masked protesters marched peacefully through Boston in various protests on Sunday, lending their voice to national anger over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis custody.

The largest protest of several thousand began Sunday night in the historically black neighborhood of Roxbury. Protesters, holding "Black Lives Matter,quot; signs and chanting "United People Will Never Be Defeated," made their way slowly for miles to the Massachusetts Statehouse. The diverse crowd was flanked by police officers on bicycles and they were at peace.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people, including several families, marched through downtown Boston on Sunday with signs that included "Justice For George,quot; and "Silence is Betrayal,quot; and chanted "Hands Up, Don & # 39; t Shoot." Orderly but energetic and angry, the crowd seized one side of a city street as they passed the City Hall, the State House, and the Public Garden.

Some passing motorists honked their horn in support, and in one case, several cyclists sped up their motorcycles causing cheers from the crowd. It was also peaceful. The rally gathered at Boston Common, an iconic park in the heart of Boston, some kneeling for several minutes in memory of Floyd and raising their fists in the air.

The peaceful nature of the protests contrasted with the violence and looting that has rocked cities across the country in recent days in response to the death of Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer He pressed his knee to his neck. until he stopped breathing.

People robbed stores Sunday in broad daylight in Philadelphia and Santa Monica, California, and a truck crashed into a massive crowd of people who seized part of a highway in Minneapolis. The only sign of potential trouble in Boston was several closed storefronts.

“They continue to kill our people. I'm so sick and tired of it, "said 15-year-old Mahira Louis, who was protesting with her mother in the afternoon and singing,quot; George Floyd, say his name. "" On the news, every time we say lives Blacks matter they keep silencing us. Things are going to change. It's going to change around here. They're not going to kill blacks for no reason. "

Others said that Floyd's murder on top of the coronavirus that has disproportionately affected minor communities, as well as job losses, made it imperative that they go out to protest.

"Recent greedy events, the murder of George Floyd, the injustices on which this society is based are emerging in very undeniable ways," said Silvian Castaneda, a 62-year-old Medford social worker who came to meet with several members from family and friends. "We have to do something,quot;.

Coronavirus safety concerns were also on the minds of protesters, many of whom wore masks but rarely practiced social distancing. They were packed shoulder to shoulder as they marched, making several of them a little anxious.

"It's not comfortable being home, but it's really awkward to be here too, and to know that you're doing this in the face of the COVID-19 crisis," said Vivian Lee, 22, who participated with her sister and parents. "But it requires some discomfort for the change, "he said.

A third protest featured church leaders who demonstrated outside the Boston Police Headquarters, according to The Boston Globe. After speaking out against police brutality as well as income inequality and lack of evidence of coronavirus, the crowd observed a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 49 seconds, the amount of time an officer's knee was on Floyd's neck.