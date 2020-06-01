See how Varun Dhawan burned all the calories he gained this weekend

Actor Varun Dhawan is extremely cautious with his physique and does his best to keep fit. Even with the lockout in progress, the actor makes sure to keep fit by exercising at home. Over the weekend, Varun celebrated the birthday of his niece Niyara, daughter of his brother Rohit Dhawan. The actor tried to make Niyara's birthday special by cutting a cake with the little girl and spending all his time with her.

However, he soon returned to his home gym and burned all the calories he gained during the celebration. Varun posted a video of him exercising and captioned it. "Rehabilitation,quot;.

On the job front, Varun will be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is slated for release on May 1, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, its release was postponed indefinitely.