Sci-Fi Thriller 'Sputnik' Shoots in Russian SVOD with Over 1 Million Streams – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Sputnik, the sci-fi thriller that would have been a Tribeca premiere had it not been for the festival's cancellation, was released online in his native Russia before his American bow and is recording a stellar audience.

According to its producers, more than a million people have broadcast the title since it launched on April 23 at their three SVOD homes. The movie is playing on More.tv, Wink and Ivi, which are a mix of subscription and TVOD services and are three of the largest platforms in Russia. That makes it the best-performing title in those services for the past two years, beating all Hollywood and local releases.

The project is led by First Assistant Egor Abramenko and is produced by Moscow-based Art Pictures Studio by Fedor Bondarchuk. IFC Midnight secured the photo rights in North America in April and will launch in the United States on August 14.

Bondarchuk stars in the film alongside Oksana Akinshina, Pyotr Fyodorov, and Anton Vasilev. Inspired by Abramenko's short film The passenger, The plot takes place at the height of the Cold War when a Soviet spacecraft crashes after a mission that went wrong, leaving the commander as its sole survivor. After bringing in a renowned Russian psychologist to assess the commander's mental state, it becomes clear that something dangerous may have returned to Earth with him.

Sony Pictures was initially released to release the film in Russia, but the coronavirus blockade meant it went live online.