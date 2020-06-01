Santa Monica owner protects his store with guns amid looting – Up News Info Los Angeles

– While looters were looting shops in Santa Monica on Sunday during the George Floyd protests, a man took matters into his own hands.

The owner of Broadway Wine & Spirits, located in the 1000 block of the highway, told CBSLA that he and some friends decided to stop in front of his store armed with weapons.

He said that as looters approached the store, they decided to keep walking once they saw his AR-15 and the other weapons.

"It was good that I had my clients and friends by my side because it was pretty scary," Joe told CBSLA.

Joe said he and his friends also helped keep other nearby businesses safe.

The Santa Monica Third Street Promenade ride was hit hard by looting and fire on Sunday. A Vons grocery store on block 700 of Broadway was also completely looted. Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown said nine fires were started. There were no serious injuries to officers or protesters.

Santa Monica will again be under curfew orders on Monday starting at 1 p.m. for its business districts and 4 p.m. The whole city.