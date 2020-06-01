Santa Monica, Beverly Hills to impose curfew again on Monday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The cities of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, which suffered severe looting and violence over the weekend during protests over the murder of George Floyd, will reimpose curfews on Monday.

Santa Monica and Beverly Hills reported that they will impose curfews across the city beginning at 1 p.m. Monday for your business districts and 4 p.m. The whole city. The Beverly Hills curfew runs until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Beverly Hills was hit hard by looting and fire in its Fairfax district on Saturday, while the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica was also devastated by looting and fire on Sunday.

National Guard troops were finally brought to Santa Monica on Sunday night to help disperse the crowds. It is unclear how many people were detained.

Santa Monica police, firefighters and city crews and some good Samaritans were out on the street early Monday morning to begin the clean-up process and efforts to restore the damaged businesses. The city asked anyone who wanted to help clean up to bring their own face covers, work gloves, brooms, trash bags, and trash bags.

About 1,000 National Guard members were deployed Saturday night after Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for all of Los Angeles County. They were deploying areas heavily affected by violence and looting, including downtown Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he expected the deployment of the guard to Los Angeles to be a "very short visit," but there is no set schedule. The last time the National Guard was deployed to Los Angeles was during the Rodney King riots in 1992.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced Sunday that she has also proclaimed a state of emergency, which will facilitate inter-agency response coordination and mutual aid, accelerate the acquisition of vital supplies and enable future state and federal reimbursements of costs incurred by the county. .

