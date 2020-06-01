Samsung's rotating Sero TV goes on sale in the UK

Turning between landscape and portrait orientations based on the type of content you're viewing, Samsung's Sero TV went on sale in the UK. Samsung says the 43-inch TV is available for £ 1,599. That's a lot considering the relatively small size of the TV screen, but you still get a 4K QLED panel.

The Sero has been available in Korea for a while, but at CES 2020, Samsung announced that it would bring the TV to the US. USA And other global markets. The idea is that the vertical orientation of the TV will mean that it is better to display Instagram stories, TikTok videos, Snapchat content and any other video that is normally shot vertically rather than horizontally.

Images: Samsung

If you have a "compatible smartphone," such as a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can tap it against the frame of the TV to start mirroring the screen, and the TV will automatically rotate to match the orientation of the phone. Meanwhile, iPhone users will need to use a remote control, voice command, or the SmartThings app to manually rotate the TV, and then use a protocol like AirPlay 2 to stream content.

It's a good idea, but this "lifestyle,quot; TV is probably not for everyone. Many people don't like vertically recorded videos in the first place. Even if you are a fan, you may not have room in your home for the Sero's large, non-removable base. However, this stand includes a 60-watt, 4.1-channel front-firing speaker system, so at least Samsung is taking advantage of the space.

Pricing or availability in the United States for the Sero has yet to be announced, but if you want to have the TV in the UK, Samsung says it is available in select stores and in its own online store.