Samsung quietly launched a new smartphone subscription service: BGR

The price of the Galaxy Note 20 has not even been leaked, but the Samsung flagships to be launched in the second half of the year will probably be expensive, especially the new folding device Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung launched an interesting subscription program for smartphones called Access, which groups financing with Premium Care and Microsoft 365.

Galaxy S20 phones are available from Access, with prices starting at $ 37 per month for the package.

The Galaxy S20 series has hardly been the best-seller that Samsung imagined, and that's not just because of the new coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis affected smartphone sales across the board, particularly in the second quarter of the year, when more and more countries took unprecedented steps to limit the spread, leaving millions of people out of work. But the main problem with the Galaxy S20 was the pricing structure. The cheapest version costs $ 999, before price discounts and other promotions, which is $ 300 more than the more affordable version of the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11, with a starting price of $ 699, was the best-selling phone in the first trimester.

Samsung is preparing to launch two new flagship phones, the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2. Both are likely to be expensive devices, and the next foldable generation will cost more than $ 1,500. In preparation for that, Samsung quietly launched a new smartphone subscription service that could convince more people to buy more expensive phones.

Called Samsung Access, the new program that xda-developers The first found is available to buyers right away, whenever they want to buy a new Galaxy S20 flavor.

Samsung launched its own Update Program that followed Apple's iPhone Update Program a few years back, but Access is something entirely now. In addition to allowing shoppers to purchase flagship phones for lower monthly rates, Access also includes a full Microsoft 365 subscription with 1TB OneDrive cloud storage and Premium Care protection.

With Samsung Access, you can choose to keep your phone or upgrade to a new model every nine months for free. A $ 100 fee applies if you want to upgrade before that. You'll still have to return the old device in good condition, and that's where Premium Care comes in handy. Samsung's program allows you to repair or replace a broken phone with a $ 99 deductible up to three times in 12 months. Galaxy S20 phones are made of glass and will not survive all kinds of accidental drops, so the program can come in handy.

Subscription to Microsoft 365 offers you the same benefits as if purchased separately, including access to all Office applications and OneDrive storage.

Pricing for the Galaxy S20 Access starts at $ 37 per month for the Galaxy S20, $ 42 per month for the Plus, and $ 48 per month for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Access can save you $ 324 over 36 months, which is the length of the contract. That is if you planned to get Premium Care and Microsoft 365 as well.

The Galaxy Note 20 series will surely be included in the Access program, once it launches in August. The same probably applies to the Galaxy Fold 2, which will be more expensive than the new Notes.

You can cancel Access at any time, although it costs $ 100 if you do it in the first three months. The service will also cover some Samsung TVs at this link. Below is a video from Samsung that explains the Access for Phones program, and Samsung has released an extensive FAQ page about the service.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones on a table. Image source: Framesira / Shutterstock