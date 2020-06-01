Samsung launches Access upgrade plan for new Galaxy devices

Samsung is launching Samsung Access, a premium monthly update program in the US. USA For users buying new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, or Galaxy S20 Ultra phones, the company announced in a blog post.

Unlike its legacy upgrade program, Samsung Access provides additional benefits, including a Premium Care membership and a premium subscription to Microsoft 365, which includes Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Skype, along with 1 TB of cloud storage OneDrive. Another big difference between the new Access plan and the legacy upgrade plan: If you already have a Samsung device, you can't redeem it to join the new Access plan. The standard upgrade plan allows you to swap an existing device and put any remaining balance on a new one.

The price of a three-month minimum subscription to Samsung Access will cost $ 37 per month for the S20, $ 42 per month for the S20 Plus and $ 48 per month for the S20 Ultra. Access subscribers can upgrade their devices every nine months or earlier for $ 100. There is also the option to cancel the plan entirely after three months or sooner for a fee of $ 100 (although of course you will have to return the phone ).

It's an offer similar to Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program, which allows users to get the newest iPhone, Apple's premium AppleCare membership for a monthly fee, and simple upgrade opportunities.