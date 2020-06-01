Samantha Akkineni is shocked to discover that her graduation degree leaked online

In the world of social media, keeping things private can be a chore for stars most days. From their secret date to various intimate details about their personal lives, everything leaks into the virtual world. Netizens can witness it often. However, what is surely shocking is that one of the southern superstars Samantha Akkineni amateurs He posted a photo of his online degree.

The Samantha fan posted a photo of her college degree and tagged it. The actress was surely puzzled with such a random account that she had such a personal certificate in her hands. He soon responded to the click by asking, "How did you get this?" Shortly after this response from the actress, the account removed the tweet and did not post anything else about it.

Samantha was recently clicked at the roka ceremony by Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj along with her husband Naga Chaitanya. Praising Naga in an Instagram post and going crazy for him, he surely drew a lot of eyes on social media. People couldn't stop talking about the lovely couple and their PDA on Instagram. Samantha Akkineni has won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her outstanding performances in Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega and A Aa.