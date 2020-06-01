Salman Khan mourns the loss of music director Wajid Khan

Last night, news of music director Wajid Khan's premature disappearance had rocked the industry. He had a kidney transplant almost a year ago and was suffering from a related illness in the past few days. He also received a positive result for COVID-19, which further deteriorated his health.

Mourning the loss of a dear friend, Salman Khan tweeted today, expressing his grief at the sudden loss. The composer, along with his brother Sajid, had worked on and was very close to many of Salman's films, including the Dabangg series, Jai Ho, Ek The Tiger, and Veer. Heartbroken at his premature departure, Salman wrote: "Wajid Vil always loves, respects, remembers and misses you as a person and a talent, I love you and your beautiful soul rest in peace …"

Wajid Khan was only 42 years old when he succumbed to his ailments and the industry mourns the loss of the famous music director.