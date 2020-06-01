Sally Challen wins the legal battle for the estate of the murdered husband

Image: AP Images

Sally Challen, a British woman who murdered her abusive husband in 2010, will inherit her husband's million dollar estate, the New York Times reports. Challen, who suffered decades of abuse by her husband, beat him to death and was sentenced to life in prison in 2011. But in 2015, the British government carried out "coercive control", a series of abusive tactics that include "humiliation, isolating someone from friends and family, or controlling a person's movement or financial resources "according to Times, a criminal offense Challen filed an appeal under the new law, pleading guilty to the misdemeanor of involuntary manslaughter and was released from prison last year, after a judge sentenced her to Time served.

When Challen killed her husband, she was stripped of the right to inherit the family property where she had lived, and suffered abuse, during his marriage. The inheritance went to her two children, but a judge now says that due to the extreme circumstances of the Challen case, she is entitled to inherit the inheritance. However, Challen will not claim the inheritance and initially applied for it to prevent her children from paying an inheritance tax.

Challen's case and the work it unleashed to change UK domestic abuse laws is a reminder that legal systems across the world are often designed to delete people trying to run away from domestic abuse. the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that in the United States, "1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men" experience some form of intimate partner violence, "for one year, this amounts to more than 10 million women and men." Regardless of the exemplary As a result, Challen's legal battle is anything but unique.