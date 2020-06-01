Roku presents the program guide on screen, adds linear networks to the Roku channel – Up News Info

Roku has added an on-screen live program guide to its free, ad-supported Roku channel, allowing it to more closely emulate the linear television viewing experience.

In addition to the guide, Roku is adding over 30 new channels to the existing line of over 100 display options that can be accessed through the Roku channel.

While the new offerings include lifestyle, movies, sports, and kids programming delivered on demand, many are in the live news category. The launch of the guide and new channels coincides with a period when news is a key part of a general boom in streaming. Roku recently reported an 80% increase in viewing hours in April compared to the same month in 2019. New channels include ABC News Live, Cheddar and Reuters TV.

Viewers can access the live guide, which features 12 hours of programming information, through a branded purple mosaic within the Roku Channel. The guide information will appear about the schedule, which will continue to play in the background.

Pluto TV, which launched in 2014, pioneered the use of an on-screen guide in the broadcast arena. Viacom acquired it in early 2019 and has almost doubled its active account base since the deal.

Introduced in 2017, the Roku Channel has become one of the top destinations on Roku, which has more than 40 million active accounts in the US. USA The Roku Channel earlier this spring expanded to the UK. While most offers are free and ad-supported, premium networks like Starz, BET +, and Acorn TV have a presence on the channel, helping to drive subscription purchases like Amazon Fire or Apple TV.

In May, the # 1 YouTube channel, CoColemon, joined Roku's channel list. Its shows in the children and families category are among those that represent a fifth of the 100,000 movies and TV episodes available through the channel.