Robert Pattinson confesses having no idea what & # 39; Tenet & # 39; is about

Speaking of director Christopher Nolan's long-awaited release, the actor from & # 39; Twilight & # 39; He admits to honestly telling co-star John David Washington that he has no idea what's going on.

Robert Pattinson looking forward to the release of his new movie "Beginning"- since you have no idea what the movie is about.

The "Twilight"star, who will return to work"The batman"When the UK coronavirus filming crash is lifted, he admits that director Christopher Nolan's long-awaited new release made him scratch his head as he did so."

Talking to Esquire alongside her co-star John David WashingtonHe says, "It is an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris' movies. I mean, you have to watch them when they're fully finished and edited three or four times to understand what the true meaning is."

"When you're doing them, I mean, there were months when I thought, 'Am I … really, honestly, I have no idea if I vaguely understand what's going on'. I definitely say that to John David ".

"On the last day, I asked him a question about what was happening in a scene, and it was so profoundly the character's misinterpretation. And it was like, 'Have you been thinking about this all along?'

"There is definitely a link at the end to hide the fact that perhaps none of us knew exactly what was happening. But then I thought, 'Oh, but John David really knew. He had to know what was happening." "

"Tenet" will hit theaters when they reopen.