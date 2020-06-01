Riots overshadow America's peaceful protests for another night – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
13

By Ashraf Khalil, Aaron Morrison, and Tim Sullivan, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the United States again on Sunday, with peaceful protests against police killings of black people overshadowed by riots that quickly devastated parts of cities from Pennsylvania to California.

Municipal and state officials deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers, enacted strict curfews, and shut down public transportation systems, but that did little to prevent many cities from erupting into riots again.

Protesters in Philadelphia threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police, authorities said, as masked crowds stormed luxury stores in a San Francisco suburb, fleeing with bags of merchandise. In Minneapolis, a trucker ran into a crowd of protesters nearly a week after the death of George Floyd, a black man who gasped for air when an officer pressed his knee to the neck.

Tensions increased outside the White House, where police fired tear gas and stun grenades at a crowd of more than 1,000 protesters singing on the street in Lafayette Park. They scattered, accumulating traffic signs and plastic barriers to light a raging fire on a street. Some removed a US flag from a nearby building and threw it into the fire. Others added tree branches. A cinder block building that housed restrooms and a park maintenance office was engulfed in flames.

The entire Washington D.C. National Guard, approximately 1,700 soldiers, was being called in to help control the protests, according to two Defense Department officials who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

As the protests grew, President Donald Trump retweeted conservative commentator Buck Sexton, who called for "overwhelming force,quot; against violent protesters.

At least 4,100 people have been arrested during days of protests, according to a count compiled by The Associated Press. The arrests ranged from the looting and blocking of highways to the curfew.

In Salt Lake City, a leading activist against police brutality condemned the destruction of property, but said broken buildings should not cry at the same level as black men like Floyd.

"Perhaps this country receives the memo that we are fed up with the police murdering unarmed black men," said Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah. "Perhaps the next time a white police officer decides to pull the trigger, he will imagine the cities on fire."

However, thousands still marched peacefully, and some also called for an end to the fires, vandalism, and robbery, saying it weakened calls for justice and reform.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here