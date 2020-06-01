Riots overshadow America's peaceful protests for another night – Up News Info

By Ashraf Khalil, Aaron Morrison, and Tim Sullivan, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the United States again on Sunday, with peaceful protests against police killings of black people overshadowed by riots that quickly devastated parts of cities from Pennsylvania to California.

Municipal and state officials deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers, enacted strict curfews, and shut down public transportation systems, but that did little to prevent many cities from erupting into riots again.

Protesters in Philadelphia threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police, authorities said, as masked crowds stormed luxury stores in a San Francisco suburb, fleeing with bags of merchandise. In Minneapolis, a trucker ran into a crowd of protesters nearly a week after the death of George Floyd, a black man who gasped for air when an officer pressed his knee to the neck.

Tensions increased outside the White House, where police fired tear gas and stun grenades at a crowd of more than 1,000 protesters singing on the street in Lafayette Park. They scattered, accumulating traffic signs and plastic barriers to light a raging fire on a street. Some removed a US flag from a nearby building and threw it into the fire. Others added tree branches. A cinder block building that housed restrooms and a park maintenance office was engulfed in flames.

The entire Washington D.C. National Guard, approximately 1,700 soldiers, was being called in to help control the protests, according to two Defense Department officials who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

As the protests grew, President Donald Trump retweeted conservative commentator Buck Sexton, who called for "overwhelming force,quot; against violent protesters.

At least 4,100 people have been arrested during days of protests, according to a count compiled by The Associated Press. The arrests ranged from the looting and blocking of highways to the curfew.

In Salt Lake City, a leading activist against police brutality condemned the destruction of property, but said broken buildings should not cry at the same level as black men like Floyd.

"Perhaps this country receives the memo that we are fed up with the police murdering unarmed black men," said Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah. "Perhaps the next time a white police officer decides to pull the trigger, he will imagine the cities on fire."

However, thousands still marched peacefully, and some also called for an end to the fires, vandalism, and robbery, saying it weakened calls for justice and reform.

"They keep killing our people," said Mahira Louis, 15, who marched with her mother and several hundred others through downtown Boston. "I am so sick and tired of it."

The officer who pressed his knee to Floyd's neck has been charged with murder, but protesters are demanding that the other three officers at the scene be prosecuted. All four were fired.

"We are not done," said Darnella Wade, organizer of Black Lives Matter in neighboring St. Paul, where thousands gathered peacefully outside the state Capitol. "They sent us to the army, and we only asked for arrests."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz brought in thousands of National Guard soldiers to help quell the violence that had damaged or destroyed hundreds of buildings in Minneapolis during days of protests. On Sunday, in a show of force, long lines of state patrollers and National Guard soldiers lined up in front of the Capitol, with perhaps a dozen military-style armored vehicles behind them.

Disgust for generations of racism in a country founded by slavers, combined with a series of recent racially charged murders to stoke anger. Added to that was the anguish of months of blockades caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately harmed communities of color, not only in terms of infections, but also in job losses and economic stress.

The crowds of people gathered to demonstrate threatened to trigger new outbreaks, a fact overshadowed by the boiling tensions.

The scale of the coast-to-coast protests rivaled historical civil rights demonstrations and the times of the Vietnam War.

Curfews were imposed in major cities in the United States, including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Some 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

Thousands of protesters marched peacefully through Boston in various protests throughout the day, but some clashed with officers as night fell, throwing stones, bricks and glass bottles and setting fire to a police vehicle.

Authorities launched tear gas canisters to disperse hundreds of protesters in downtown Atlanta when the curfew was imposed. Some on the fringes of a largely peaceful protest set off fireworks and burned construction materials near a park where police and National Guard troops took effect.

In Indianapolis, two people were reported killed in outbreaks of violence downtown this weekend, adding to the deaths reported in Detroit and Minneapolis in recent days.

In Sunday tweets, Trump blamed anarchists and the media for fueling the violence. Attorney General William Barr pointed a finger at the "extreme left wing,quot; groups. Police chiefs and politicians accused the strangers of entering and causing the problems.

At the Minneapolis intersection where Floyd was killed, people gathered with brooms and flowers, saying it was important to protect what they called a "sacred space." The intersection was blocked with traffic cones while a flower ring was placed.

In Minneapolis was Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown, whose murder by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, sparked riots in 2014.

“I understand how this family feels. I understand how this community feels, ”he said.

Morrison and Sullivan reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press journalists in the United States contributed to this report.