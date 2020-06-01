Riots over George Floyd's death could influence Joe Biden's search for a career partner – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden's search for a running mate could be altered by the police murder of George Floyd and the unrest it has sparked across the country, raising questions about contenders with a law and order background and intensifying pressure on the alleged Democratic candidate to select a black woman.

Biden, who has already pledged to choose a woman, has launched a wide network in his search. Some of the women on his list have received national praise amid protests over Floyd's death, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who made a passionate call for calm in her city on Friday night. But protesting minority police brutality has complicated the prospects of Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who had a controversial history of police violence as a prosecutor in the city where Floyd died.

Biden's choice of a running mate will be one of the most important decisions he makes in the campaign, particularly given that the 77-year-old is already speaking of himself as a "transition,quot; candidate for a new generation of Democratic leaders. . Your election will also be seen as a sign of both your values ​​and who you think should be represented at the highest level of the US government.

Even before the protest over Floyd's death, some of Biden's allies were already urging him to put a black woman on the ticket given the critical role African-Americans played on their way to the Democratic nomination. Those calls have gotten stronger in the past few days.

"The more we see this level of hatred, the more I think it is important to confront it with symbolic acts, including the potential selection of an African American woman as vice president," said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers and one of the union leaders who Biden's team asked for their opinion on the selection process.

Bottoms is one of several black women considered by Biden's campaign. Biden is believed to be considering including California Senator Kamala Harris, Florida Rep. Val Demings, and Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat and voting rights activist.

Demings did not directly respond when asked if last week's events increased pressure on Biden to choose a black woman in an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday.

"Well, we've never seen a black woman selected as a vice presidential candidate. But I think the American people want someone who cares about their problems and is willing to move the ball forward."

When asked if he believed the race should be left out of the conversation, he was careful to defer to Biden.

"It really doesn't matter what I think," he said. "What matters is what Americans think and what Joe Biden thinks."

Demings, a former Orlando police chief, wrote a high-profile editorial on Friday challenging his former colleagues in law enforcement.

"As an ex-woman dressed in blue, let me start with my brothers and sisters in blue: What the hell are you doing?" Demings wrote in The Washington Post.

Politicians with a public order background have been viewed skeptically by some in the Democratic Party because of high-profile police brutality cases against minorities and other inequities in the criminal justice system. In an interview Sunday, Demings defended herself and other potential competitors with such a background, declaring that "you will be part of the problem or part of the solution."

"And I think the community wants people who understand the system from the inside out to be able to carry out the necessary reforms in real life," he said.

Harris faced criticism throughout his Democratic primary campaign for his record as attorney and attorney general in California, when he resisted reforms that would have required his office to investigate police killings and set state standards for body cameras.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid suggested that a resume as a prosecutor could be problematic for potential contenders.

"Prosecutors are not very popular, especially among young people now," he said. “I have a granddaughter who is graduating from law school and wants to be a public defender. She does not want to be a prosecutor. And I think many younger people feel the same way. "

Klobuchar, who also sought the Democratic nomination, has faced questions about his eight years as Minnesota's largest county attorney during the primary. Most of the more than two dozen people who died during the police encounters during his tenure were people of color, according to data collected by the United Communities against police brutality and news articles reviewed by the AP.

An officer involved in one of those past fatal incidents was Derek Chauvin, who was arrested and charged Friday with the murder of Floyd.

Since her campaign ended, Klobuchar has become a key substitute for Biden, and some Democrats see her as a candidate for the candidacy that could help him attract some of the white working-class voters who turned against the party in the 2016 election. However, some Democrats say the renewed focus on police brutality could complicate their path.

"This is a very difficult time for her," said Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., An important ally of Biden.

Klobuchar has said he is confident Biden will make the right decision and that he is not thinking about politics at the moment.

Biden has said he will announce a running mate for August 1, a timeline that leaves plenty of time for the national mood to change again, particularly as the coronavirus pandemic progresses and the resulting economic collapse.

Those twin crises have already led to increased scrutiny for others in the mix to become Biden's running mate.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a frequent target of Trump during the pandemic over his resistance to lifting orders to stay home, was faced with questions after her husband allegedly attempted to jump the line with a dock company and put his boat in the water before other clients. Memorial Day Weekend.

And New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham came under fire from Republicans in her state after a report that she bought jewelry from a local business just days after she ordered the closure of nonessential businesses and told residents to stay. at home.

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who was screened for a possible vice presidential election in 2004, said the scrutiny contenders they now face have "proliferated."

"The scrutiny compared to when I was examined is much more intense and potentially problematic for a vice president candidate," he said.

Biden's search process is still at a relatively early stage. A search committee has met with power players on the left, with a focus on Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill and throughout the organized union. Biden, who has been cloistered at his Delaware home during the pandemic, would also like to hold face-to-face meetings with the finalists.

"It is important to him to see the candidate, talk to the candidate, get the candidate's body language." And I don't mean once. I think it must be multiple times, "said Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana congressman and campaign co-chair.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)