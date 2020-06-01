Resisting the confinement, Nicaragua becomes a midnight burial place

MANAGUA – A few hours after Yamil Acevedo's death in a hospital, funeral workers in hazardous materials suits tied his coffin to the back of a truck, took him to a cemetery, and buried him in the dead of night.

Across Nicaragua, families are forced to celebrate these "urgent burials," rushed funerals at all hours of the night, with no time to call a priest or buy flowers.

The services are happening so fast and so casually that family members fear that terrible mistakes are being made.

"The doctor said:‘ If you can bury him as soon as possible, do it, "said Amani Acevedo, Mr. Acevedo's daughter. "I don't know if the person in that coffin was even him."

Long lines have formed in the country's hospitals and pharmacies have run out of basic drugs. The popular baseball season has been suspended, and players are refusing to go out on the field.

Signs are everywhere that the coronavirus is raging in Nicaragua.

But the Nicaraguan government insists it has the virus firmly under control, with the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in Central America.

Nicaragua, a nation of 6.4 million people, is one of the last countries to resist adopting the strict measures that have been implemented in much of the world to stop the spread of the disease. He never closed his schools. He did not close deals. Throughout the pandemic, the government not only allowed massive events, but organized them.

Families say the consequences of these decisions are literally being buried under cover of darkness. Without any evidence for Covid-19, they are told that their loved ones died of pneumonia and, for fear of contagion, they are urged to bury them as soon as possible.

Health organizations are struggling to get accurate case numbers. Evidence is limited and controlled by the government. Doctors and activists who watch respiratory illnesses across the country prepare for disaster, just two years after anti-government uprisings against President Daniel Ortega turned violent.

Facing withering criticism, the government released a report last Monday stating that critics were trying to wreak havoc, and that the vast majority of people in the country, the second poorest in the hemisphere, could not afford to lose their job under a strict closure.

In the document, which Published online, the government compared its approach to Sweden's, challenging "one size fits all,quot; tactics and arguing that each country's response to the pandemic must be tailored to its own reality.

"Countries that have completely closed their economies are uncomfortable with the example of countries that do not apply a draconian closure and do not destroy their economies to face the pandemic," the government said in the document.

The document did not say how many people had been tested for the virus, nor did it explain why the government allowed massive events, such as food festivals and a march called "Love in Covid's Time," to continue as planned.

In a government-prepared video, Paul Oquist, a U.S.-born adviser to Mr. Ortega, said people in the field were unable to take refuge in their homes because they were busy milking cows, collecting eggs, and searching for wood. About 80 percent of workers in Nicaraguan cities have informal jobs, he said, and if they don't work, they don't eat.

Mr. Oquist added that the country's health system was prepared for the outbreak because the Ortega government had increased the number of hospitals and doctors in the past 13 years. Nineteen hospitals were designated to respond to the coronavirus, and a massive campaign to disinfect taxis, buses, schools, and markets was underway.

For almost two months, the government reported only a handful of infections. However, in late May, as signs of the spread of the virus became more obvious, the government count increased tenfold and the Ministry of Health Now he says he has confirmed 759 cases and 35 deaths.

The Citizen Observatory, an anonymous group of 90 doctors, epidemiologists, and other public health volunteers who formed a clandestine organization to track coronavirus cases in Nicaragua, estimates the number of coronavirus deaths in Nicaragua at 805. They have counted 3,725 cases to date. Saturday.

The government says that routine pneumonia cases, which are not higher than normal, are combined with the coronavirus.

Acevedo said the absurdity of the pneumonia diagnosis given to his father, a 61-year-old retired executive assistant who died after a two-week illness, was underscored by the time of his funeral: midnight.

Although experts say it is not necessary, people who die of "atypical pneumonia,quot; are being buried quickly due to an apparent fear of contagion, making the misdiagnosis obvious, the family said.

Since when, Acevedo asked in an interview, have Nicaraguans buried their dead at that time? Pneumonia cases in other years had not led to such hasty and nocturnal funerals.

"My father did not die of pneumonia," said Acevedo. "My father died from Covid-19,quot;.

The pandemic has come at a time when confidence in the Nicaraguan government is low. Two years ago, The huge uprisings against Mr. Ortega left hundreds of people dead or in prison.

In the document released last Monday, the government claimed that its opponents were trying to use the pandemic to force economic collapse and undermine Mr. Ortega's administration at a time when the economy is still recovering from the uprisings, which it says He says they cost more than 150,000 jobs. .

Some doctors say they fear talking, as it could cost them their jobs, or worse, as was routine during the political crisis.

Dr. Carlos Quant, head of the infectious disease unit at Manolo Morales Hospital in Managua, said that at least 100 medical workers at his hospital were ill, but the hospital stopped examining staff members for the disease.

He said it was unclear if there was a shortage of test supplies or a bottleneck at government-centralized testing facilities, but that few of the patients who likely died of Covid-19 likely had the correct cause of death listed. on their death certificates.

"I don't know if it is a bad intention to have an insufficient count, hide information, or hide data, but it is very easy for the government to say, 'No, these are atypical pneumonias,'" he said. "And, of course, they are atypical pneumonia, because they are not proven."

With government centralized testing, it is difficult for private hospitals to conduct their own tests.

"They hide the information and they hide the evidence," said Luis C. Siero Alfaro, whose father, Cristóbal Siero Huembes, 59, an airline pilot, died on May 15. "The nights my father was in the military hospital, they were taking 15 to 20 people on his back every night. You could see him. You saw people filming him.

Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is also the first lady and the spokeswoman for the Nicaraguan government, criticized videos as "false news,quot; filmed in other countries.

But in a The Facebook Live video that Mr. Siero took of his father's body being taken from the morgue to the cemetery at dusk shows unmistakable scenes from Managua, including the structures of the "Tree of Life,quot; that Mrs. Murillo installed throughout the city. capital in 2013, which many described as a symbol of wasteful public spending.

The video of Mr. Siero shows a gravedigger with a naked torso working at night, with a T-shirt over his face. In the video, when Mr. Siero asked the funeral workers why they were driving so fast to the cemetery, the worker said he was "following orders," but did not say who.

"From the time he was admitted to death, my father never had a test result for Covid," despite having all the symptoms, Mr. Siero said.

Ms. Murillo did not respond to a request for comment, and a request to interview the health minister went unanswered.

Jarbas Barbosa da Silva, deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization, the regional division of the World Health Organization, said that international health authorities were struggling to obtain accurate data from Nicaragua. Most countries provide daily figures, while Nicaragua publishes only weekly numbers.

Nicaragua has not accepted the organization's offer to send international experts to carry out an epidemiological analysis and evaluation of Nicaraguan health services, he said. But he said that the government finally agreed in recent weeks to limit the size of massive events.

Although the government has not closed the schools, most of the classrooms are empty: parents keep their children at home.

"Everyone has to understand the truth of the crime our government is committing," said Elena Cano, whose 46-year-old son, Camilo Meléndez, facilities manager in the National Assembly building, died May 19 after trying to get it. medical attention several times.

His death certificate says he died of acute respiratory failure as a result of "unusual severe pneumonia."

Alfonso Flores Bermúdez reported from Managua, and Frances Robles from Key West, Florida. Alexander Villegas contributed reports from Costa Rica.

