Resisting the confinement, Nicaragua becomes a midnight burial place

MANAGUA – A few hours after Yamil Acevedo's death in a hospital, funeral workers in hazardous materials suits tied his coffin to the back of a truck, took him to a cemetery, and buried him in the dead of night.

Across Nicaragua, families are forced to celebrate these "urgent burials," rushed funerals at all hours of the night, with no time to call a priest or buy flowers.

The services are happening so fast and so casually that family members fear that terrible mistakes are being made.

"The doctor said:‘ If you can bury him as soon as possible, do it, "said Amani Acevedo, Mr. Acevedo's daughter. "I don't know if the person in that coffin was even him."