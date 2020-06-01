Rent-Free Son Could Become Homemaker – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My husband and I are retired. We own two houses, one in the north and one in the south. Our 40 year old son still lives with us in the north.

We spend about six months a year at each location. We cover all of our son's expenses (except his food, car, and phone). We pay for heating, electricity, water, cable, insurance, landscaping, etc.

It does not contribute financially in any way. He has worked full time since graduating from college and is doing well financially.

It is comforting to have someone in the house while we are away. He takes care of things if a need arises. However, when we return, I have to thoroughly clean the place and my husband becomes a 24-hour gardener to restore the home to the way it was when we left.

I feel strongly that my son should contribute financially and do some chores, but my husband keeps saying, "Oh, leave him alone."

I think you should pay the rent. And we definitely want to relax and not be interrupted by your comings and goings (and those of your acquaintances).

We love our son very much and we do not want to hurt or alienate him.

Can you help solve this dilemma?

– frustrated mom

Dear frustrated: Your child should pay the rent for the six months they are all in the house together. Your rent must be reduced or eliminated during the time you basically take care of the home during the winter.

Many people hire seasonal housekeepers during the off-season, due to the substantial risks of leaving an empty house. Some caregivers do so in exchange for a place to live, but many charge a fee per day.

In terms of coming home to face many big tasks, he's 40 years old! You should help with cleaning and doing all the yard work (unless your husband enjoys it), and yes, you should return to a house (basically) as clean as you left it. It is entirely reasonable to expect this. However, I suppose you have never made this expectation clear to him.

I have offered practical ideas. However, it seems that you don't want to live with your child. That is completely understandable and absolutely within reason. It could suggest that you move in entirely or look for a six-month furnished rental during the summer (when you're in the house) and then move into your house (no rent) in the winter.

Dear Amy: I live 3,000 miles away from my parents and have only been able to communicate with them by phone / video chat during COVID.

Due to age, my parents are considered to be at an increased risk of contracting the virus. They tell me they are careful. Last week, they announced that they would go to a beach house with two other couples and planned to visit tourist destinations in the area that they were reopening. I was stunned. I begged them to reconsider, and their response was, "We understand your concern and we promise to be careful." Later, my sister learned through mutual friends that my parents had not been as careful as they had left (friends have been at home, regularly have dinner with their neighbors, etc.).

I don't think they lied to us, but I think they've conveniently withheld details. I do not know what to do. I have shared my concern about the consequences of your decisions. We are all fatigued by this virus, but I want to put my feet on the ground. How do I communicate with them?

– Deranged

Dear upset: You will not contact them. Your parents are taking risks, and they know it because they have not been honest with you about their choices. You can't control them from 3,000 miles away. You probably can't control them from a mile away. This lack of control is a major stressor for family members everywhere, and it is a sadness that you will have to learn to tolerate, while putting your hands together and hoping for the best.

Dear Amy: You sent a letter from "Wondering,quot; who asked why liquor stores remained open during the coronavirus pandemic.

As an addictionist, I will tell you that people who stop drinking "cold turkey,quot; are at risk of severe, even fatal, withdrawal.

Although I doubt this has been in the thoughts of the politicians who made these decisions, keeping the liquor stores open saved lives.

– Charles Schauberger, MD, FASAM

Dear Charles: Many other readers noted the risk of alcohol withdrawal, and I appreciate the prospect and the correction.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)