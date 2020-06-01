Remembering Marilyn Monroe on what would have been her 94th birthday

Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 94th birthday on June 1, 2020, and her fans are honoring her memory. Born as Norma Jean Mortensen (or Baker) on June 1, 1926, Marilyn Monroe had a troubled childhood and carried that pain with her into adulthood. Marilyn became one of the world's most infamous blonde bombshells and was the epitome of a sex symbol throughout the 1950s and '60s. She has been forever immortalized due to her sudden and tragic death from a drug overdose at 36 years of age. Conspiracy theories abound regarding the death of Marilyn Monroe on August 5, 1962, but on June 1, many of her fans will celebrate her memory by focusing on her film heritage.

Marilyn Monroe filmed at least 26 movies in a variety of genres, but was always chosen as a bomb. She was married three times, but never had children and suffered multiple miscarriages. She married James Dougherty from 1942-1946, Joe Dimaggio from 1954-1955, and playwright Arthur Miller from 1956-1961. Although she brought happiness to fans around the world, Marilyn seemed to never have true happiness within her.

Marilyn's beauty always influenced the characters she portrayed, but that didn't take away her acting talent. She was a trained actress who knew how to bring emotional depth and vulnerability to her characters.

She trained with legendary acting coach Lee Strasberg (Jane Fonda talks about taking acting classes with Marilyn) and it was he who left her state.

After Strasberg passed away in 1982, his second wife inherited Marilyn's property and belongings. Anna Strasberg is 81 years old and an intelligent businesswoman. She turned Marilyn's heritage into an empire and is largely the reason why the image of Marilyn Monroe is still seen as often today as it is.

Some of the most popular Marilyn Monroe movies include Niagara with George Loomis, Gentlemen prefer blondes with Jane Russell Some like it hot with Jack Lemon and Tony Curtis, How to marry a millionaire with Lauren Bacall and Betty Grable and The misfits with Clark Gable and Montgomery Clift.

Which Marilyn Monroe movie is your favorite? Are you going to see one of his movies today?

Ad

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0