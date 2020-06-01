Religious community unites for much-needed worship after a week of violence – Up News Info

For members of the faith community, it was very necessary to gather in worship after a week of violence, looting and protests, where the faithful honored George Floyd and prayed for peace.

The tragic end of a man's life took place in Minneapolis, but for some reason it is a magnet for everyone who wants to cry.

"All these people here, no matter what their skin color or what they believe in, is truly overwhelming. It brings frustrations, but seeing all these people also brings hope and love," said Jazmine Townsend.

A feeling of peace surpasses all who pass through this place, leaving many to believe that it is now sacred ground.

"People were telling me yesterday that there is 'peace' here on this corner and I really believe from the bottom of my heart that wherever God is there is peace," said Pastor Curtis Farrar.

Farrar is a pastor at World Wide Outreach for Christ, which has claimed this corner as his home for 38 years.

"The message that I am going to preach today is going to have to deal with change, real change that only God can bring," Farrar said.

His sermon focused on what is in the hearts of all who witnessed the brutal murder of George Floyd.

His congregation celebrated the church in the traditional way, with songs and prayers to heal. Others have their own Sunday service, one they designed for themselves, in a place where they feel they live love.

"This is the second time I have been here and I felt very connected to the people and the energy here," said Natalie Hansen.

"I hope that this incident, as unfortunate as it really is and was, I see it bringing people together," Farrar said.

