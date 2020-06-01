Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar tested positive for Covid – 19

Until now, many people associated with Bollywood and the entertainment industry have tested positive for Covid-19. The newest name that has come up is that of Shibasish Sarkar, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment.

A recent report says that Shibasish has been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment. “Currently hospitalized in Kokilaben, but adequate treatment is taking place. He will recover soon, ”Shibasish told the newspaper from his hospital bed.

The CEO is handling upcoming projects such as Akshay Kumar's protagonist, Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Ranveer Singh's protagonist, & # 39; 83, directed by Kabir Khan. Both films would have already been released had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, they are postponed indefinitely.

While sources share that the producer has overcome the fever and is recovering, Shibasish is also confident that he will return home soon, healthy and fit.

Shibasish is also associated with Raman Raghav 2.0, Bhaavesh Joshi Superhero, and Commando. Apparently, he will also be working on a biographical film based on the president of the All India Anti-Terrorist Front, the life of MS Bitta.