"Really hurt and just pissed off,quot; – Up News Info

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Michael Jordan is "deeply saddened, really hurt, and just plain angry."

With protesters taking to the streets of the United States again on Sunday, Jordan released a statement about George Floyd and the police killings of black people.

"I am deeply saddened, really hurt and just angry," the former NBA star and current owner of Charlotte Hornets said in the statement posted on the brand's Jordan social media accounts and on the team's Twitter account.

"I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I am with those who are calling for deep-rooted racism and violence against people of color in our country. We have had enough.

"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions of injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to pressure our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change, we must all be part of the solution and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

"My heart goes out to the George Floyd family and to the countless people whose lives have been brutal and meaningless for acts of racism and injustice."

Floyd was handcuffed a week ago when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck when he pleaded that he was unable to breathe. Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.