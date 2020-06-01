"Really hurt and just pissed off,quot; – Up News Info

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Michael Jordan is "deeply saddened, really hurt, and just plain angry."

With protesters taking to the streets of the United States again on Sunday, Jordan released a statement about George Floyd and the police killings of black people.

"I am deeply saddened, really hurt and just angry," the former NBA star and current owner of Charlotte Hornets said in the statement posted on the brand's Jordan social media accounts and on the team's Twitter account.

