Reality TV star Shenikah cries over the protests: Gucci hasn't screwed up at all!

Reality TV star Shenikah found herself on the wrong side of Twitter after she jumped on social media to mourn the recent protests, and wants to know what people have against Gucci.

"There is no way I can't come here and tell you what's going on when I know it's wrong. I'll get in trouble for not telling you this shit! God gave me a platform. I'm supposed to use it to spread his word and let him See your work through me. I would be wrong if I didn't come here and say, look, you have to stop. You have to find out what love really is and what is really happening to all of you, "he complained.

According to Shenikah, Gucci has done nothing to hurt or offend the black community:

"They are not down here fucking the city of Atlanta on the grounds that someone lost their lives. They are angry, they are angry, they are selfish. They are destroying people's businesses – not even whites," he continued. "People have a family. That's not cool! Gucci didn't do anything to you! Saks didn't do anything to you! The Lenox Mall didn't do anything to you! These Atlanta cops haven't done shit to you either. They've done nothing, they don't deserve it. Always remember this, do it to others as you want to be treated, find out! Go to a riot They're all crazy!

Watch his passionate appeal to the public below.