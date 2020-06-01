Read Ciara's message to her son in response to George Floyd's death

Ciara has shared an open letter to his 6-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

Over the weekend, many stars turned to social media to react to the death of George Floyd, A black Minnesota man who was killed by the Minnesota Police Department. The images of Floyd pinned to the ground by claiming that he could not breathe, has prompted a call for justice.

Amid protests across the country, Ciara took to Instagram to share a photo with herself and her ex. FutureThe son of.

"My sweet baby. I pray that when you grow up, finally, THERE IS A CHANGE !!" Ciara wrote alongside a photo with her son. "I will keep my FAITH! I pray that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens are not in vain. Enough is enough! I pray for UNITY!"

Ciara added, "I am praying for the powers that must unite and decide that it is time for a change!"