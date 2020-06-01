Read Ciara's message to her son in response to George Floyd's death

Ciara has shared an open letter to his 6-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn.
Over the weekend, many stars turned to social media to react to the death of George Floyd, A black Minnesota man who was killed by the Minnesota Police Department. The images of Floyd pinned to the ground by claiming that he could not breathe, has prompted a call for justice.
Amid protests across the country, Ciara took to Instagram to share a photo with herself and her ex. FutureThe son of.
"My sweet baby. I pray that when you grow up, finally, THERE IS A CHANGE !!" Ciara wrote alongside a photo with her son. "I will keep my FAITH! I pray that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens are not in vain. Enough is enough! I pray for UNITY!"
Ciara added, "I am praying for the powers that must unite and decide that it is time for a change!"
In response to Ciara's post, her husband Russell Wilson—They are also parents of 3-year-old children. Sienna Princess WilsonHe commented, "Young King. We need a change now. Enough is enough."
Last week, Ciara, who is expecting a baby, went to social media to mourn the death of George Floyd.
"My heart can't stand it, looking at what happened to #GeorgeFloyd. This is eerily similar to #EricGarner's death. There has to be a stopping point in the process of arresting someone," Ciara wrote to her fans on Twitter. "Has no sense,quot;.