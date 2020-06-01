Rasheeda Frost reveals Karter's hair day – shows fans how her son's hair is being groomed

Rasheeda Forst shared a video on her social media account in which she shows her fans how her son is being combed. Check it out below.

‘Karter Hair Day !!! Washing day in Karter. 😍 Here is my list of wash days to help me go through the process. Follow @camillerosenaturals and @janell_stephens to make these pump products. Oh, and I buy my products at @walmart ❤️ #supportblackbusinesses #camillerose, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Someone else said, "You need a girl … you're enjoying styling her too much," and another follower posted this: "The contraction is real but the inches are there."

One fan said: 'I understand the fight … use a' detangling comb '… it's called Hercules Sagemann Seamless Handle Detangling Hair Comb … my dad was a master barber we couldn't use anything else on our hair. Prevents breakage while styling. "

Another follower posted this: "You are an inspiration, I hope to become a dedicated mother like you."

Someone else wrote: ‘I have the growth serum. It smells great, "and one fan said," Rasheeda, make sure your store is fine. "

A commenter wrote: ‘YES MOM NUTRIQUE YOUR THREADS! Oh how I love this, so thanks for sharing. It reminded me of when my baby king was small and had a lot of hair. Now he's a teenager with locks. "

Someone else posted this message to Boss Lady: 'Omg, I've been searching for products that work well on my 4c hair and recently came into Walmart and sally and saw this product (Wal Mart had some out-of-stock products on the market). line) I recently cut my hair, so it gave me a chance to see what is healthy for my hair and now that I see you use it on your 4c hair I am definitely intrigued & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Apart from this, Rasheeda recently shared a message on her social media account about this terrible year. Check it out below.

Obviously, it also refers to the murder of George Floyd that shocked and angered the entire country.



